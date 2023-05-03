Sask NDP Opposition leader Carla Beck was removed from the Legislature after she said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison was lying in Question Period.
The contentious exchange focused on disagreements about whether the Sask NDP supports building pipelines.
When asked about the steelworkers' role in a manufacturing comeback, Harrison suggested that the Sask NDP had invited federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to speak at their fundraising event.
Harrison claimed that Singh's main goal is supporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prevent the construction of any more pipelines in Canada.
“This is why they have absolutely zero credibility on every economic file and none more so than when it comes to pipelines and the energy sector,” said Harrison.
“I think the minister likes to think of himself [as] rather clever within the walls of this assembly,” responded Beck.
“Everything that that minister just said is a dead lie.”
Speaker Randy Weekes requested that Beck retract her statement and apologize.
Beck refused, stating that she stood by her comment.
Weekes made another request for Beck to retract her statement and offer an apology.
“I’m afraid, Mr. Speaker, I have to draw a line. I will not withdraw,” said Beck.
As Beck did not comply with the Speaker's request to apologize and retract her statement, the Sergeant in Arms escorted her out of the legislative assembly.
“Miss Carla Beck, I hereby name you for disregarding the authority of the chair, pursuant to rule 57-2, the member suspended from the service of the assembly for the remainder of the sitting day,” said Weekes.
“I ask the Sergeant in Arms to remove the member.”
Beck spoke to reporters and expressed frustration with Harrison's remarks.
“Day after day, this session in particular, we’ve had to deal with the minister standing up and spitting obvious, frankly, lies in the legislature, misrepresenting our position on things,” Beck told the media.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
I know exactly how Ma.Beck feels. We the people of Saskatchewan have been listening to NDP lies for decades. The NDP have no compass to call others out ... their base upon which they operate is a lie.
I truly hope the Speaker asks Ms. Beck for a written apology before she is permitted to retake her seat. I also think she owes the people of Saskatchewan an apology!
They all should be..anti-Canadian IMO
