Carla Beck Oct 27 2022
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Sask NDP Opposition leader Carla Beck was removed from the Legislature after she said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison was lying in Question Period.

The contentious exchange focused on disagreements about whether the Sask NDP supports building pipelines.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest688
guest688

I know exactly how Ma.Beck feels. We the people of Saskatchewan have been listening to NDP lies for decades. The NDP have no compass to call others out ... their base upon which they operate is a lie.

I truly hope the Speaker asks Ms. Beck for a written apology before she is permitted to retake her seat. I also think she owes the people of Saskatchewan an apology!

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

They all should be..anti-Canadian IMO

