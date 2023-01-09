Bell has announced it will be providing $10 million towards its goal of $155 million for Canadian mental health programs.
“This year’s campaign marks a bold new era for Bell Let’s Talk,” said Bell Let’s Talk Day Chair Mary Deacon in a Monday press release.
“Together with our partners and organizations all around the country, we have helped increase awareness about mental illness and addiction and Bell Let’s Talk is proud to invest in these organizations all year round.”
The release said this action will replace the donation of five cents per interaction Bell has made in previous years on Bell Let’s Talk Day. It said this new funding of $10 million is more than Bell has ever committed on Bell Let’s Talk Day, and it will shift more emphasis on the day towards practical actions people can take to create change.
Bell Let’s Talk Day will put a spotlight on mental health organizations across Canada providing supports and services for people experiencing mental illnesses.
“As a country, we have made great progress in moving mental health forward, and changed attitudes and behaviours around mental illness, but despite these gains, we must all do more to address the mental health crisis in Canada,” said Bell Canada President and CEO Mirko Bibic.
“We are at a pivotal time when change is urgently needed, so I am pleased to announce that Bell will commit an additional $10 million to Canadian mental health initiatives and on Bell Let’s Talk Day, we will put the focus on community organizations that are helping to drive this change and moving mental health support forward.”
Bell Let’s Talk set out to challenge the stigma behind mental illness 13 years ago. Since then, Bell Let’s Talk Day has become the world’s largest conversation about mental health, increasing awareness and bringing about real change.
The release said more work needs to be done. It said mental health issues and substance use disorders will affect one in three Canadians in their lifetime.
The release went on to say now is the time to come together, take action, and show support for mental health in meaningful ways to ensure all Canadians can access the mental health and addiction supports they need to flourish.
Deacon said bold action is “needed more than ever.” She added too many Canadians are “struggling with mental health and addiction issues and not getting the care they need.”
“Let’s change this,” she said.
This announcement comes after the Alberta government said in November it was doubling its previous commitment for student mental health pilot projects while extending funding to close learning gaps.
“We are aware that as students continue to recover from learning disruptions, additional mental health supports are needed to ensure each individual is able to move forward and reach their fullest potential within the school system," said Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.
As part of Alberta’s recovery-oriented system of mental health and addiction care, the release said it is essential student mental health is supported. To enhance existing efforts, it said Alberta Education increased previous funding for mental health pilots in schools to $40 million.
(2) comments
Without comment on the efficacy of 'Bell Lets Talk Day' or the actual effect it achieves on mental health in Canada, it may be appropriate to note a few observations;
On an immediate note; This article reads as a press release from Bell media. Did Bell purchase Western Standard? One can only hope not as even reasonably casual observation of Bell Media ("I Heart Radio" or CTV News) give some strong indications of political and social bias. Objective/ critical thinking reporting does not appear to be their forte...
Another point may be; Where did the funds (Ten Million Cdn) originate from? Considering media subsidies and the strong support from Bell on recent media bills, there may be some vested interest present. Is it possible that participating Canadians are only receiving their own funds back?
If as noted in the article, this is the largest such initiative in the world? Is there any investigative reasoning as to why that should be? Considering the fractional size of the total possible Canadian audience - even California let alone the rest of the world vastly exceeds this potential. Even a smaller broadcast in other parts of the world reached larger audiences and the donated amount is not considered astronomical in much of that same world.
Perhaps the reporter felt that the benefits of the program superseded other considerations.
You corrupted corporate as#h#les destroyed peoples mental heath by supporting a worldwide Covid fraud vaccine genocide remember???
Hello
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.