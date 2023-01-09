Mental health

Family and friends can be important influences in helping someone get treatment for mental health issues. 

Bell has announced it will be providing $10 million towards its goal of $155 million for Canadian mental health programs. 

“This year’s campaign marks a bold new era for Bell Let’s Talk,” said Bell Let’s Talk Day Chair Mary Deacon in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

Without comment on the efficacy of 'Bell Lets Talk Day' or the actual effect it achieves on mental health in Canada, it may be appropriate to note a few observations;

On an immediate note; This article reads as a press release from Bell media. Did Bell purchase Western Standard? One can only hope not as even reasonably casual observation of Bell Media ("I Heart Radio" or CTV News) give some strong indications of political and social bias. Objective/ critical thinking reporting does not appear to be their forte...

Another point may be; Where did the funds (Ten Million Cdn) originate from? Considering media subsidies and the strong support from Bell on recent media bills, there may be some vested interest present. Is it possible that participating Canadians are only receiving their own funds back?

If as noted in the article, this is the largest such initiative in the world? Is there any investigative reasoning as to why that should be? Considering the fractional size of the total possible Canadian audience - even California let alone the rest of the world vastly exceeds this potential. Even a smaller broadcast in other parts of the world reached larger audiences and the donated amount is not considered astronomical in much of that same world.

Perhaps the reporter felt that the benefits of the program superseded other considerations.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

You corrupted corporate as#h#les destroyed peoples mental heath by supporting a worldwide Covid fraud vaccine genocide remember???

