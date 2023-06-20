Maxime Bernier

People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier lost his bid to win a seat in the House of Commons.

Tory candidate Branden Leslie handily won the traditionally safe Manitoba’s Portage-Lisgar with 64.7% of the vote.

Here's why Max lost . . .

After a campaign in which Maxime Bernier and the PPC attempted to portray the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives as the same as the Trudeau Liberals and accused all their critics of being ‘controlled opposition’ or ‘WEF puppets,’ the PPC leader was demolished in the Portage-Lisgar by-election.

Way over the top & mostly made-up nonsense . . . smells of desperation!

It’s time for Bernier to take a hard look in the mirror, he hasn’t won at any level, can’t win his own riding, can’t win even in a bye election where protest voting is common, Bernier and the PPC simply aren’t appealing to the majority of voters, maybe it’s him? Maybe it’s the party itself, but he either needs to resign as leader and another leader chosen, or fold the Party, it didn’t affect the results of any of these bye elections, but n a General Election. Suspect a number of ridings will come down to a few hundred votes, and if the Liberals or NDP win those ridings due to vote splitting it will be a catastrophe for Canada, so, for the sake of all Canadians, the PPC needs to hold a leadership election, Bernier needs to resign, and/or the Party needs to fold.

Majority of Canadians are stupid and brainwashed! Canadian disappoint me again, which is why when asked where I am from I never say Canada or admit I am Canadian! I always say I’m an Albertan!

Its becoming painfully obvious to the "thinking folks" that Max is not the guy.

Max is like the Maple Leafs & their quest for the illusive Cup . . . 0 for 3.

It's 2023 and there is no appetite in Canada for a new party . . . takes far too long . . . and one thing we don't have is time. Imagine if all these efforts were put towards getting marginal Cons ousted in their ridings.

If it weren't for Bernier the PPC might gain traction with those of us sick and tired of being sick and tired of federal politicians and politics.

That's a shame Bernier lost. But it does show what a sorry state Canada is in for real conservatives.

Still no real conservatives sitting in the House. Only Liberals and there equally anti-West allies, the Liberal-lite party (CPC).

If Max cared about Canada he would support Poilievre. But instead he challenges him. I see Max as a Liberal operative. The CPC party if full of many Liberal Operatives, just like Bernie. But, I believe about 70 % of the CPC is honest like, Poilievre. If I am wrong, then Poilievre needs to be fired too, like O’tool.

Never trust a desperate Frenchman. The PPC supports need to understand our first goal should be to rid ourself of sock boy than we can figure out or minor differences on the right.

I am so sorry for Manitoba. Bernier is too politically astute for that province. Pray he can educate the good people of Manitoba. Helena G

