People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier lost his bid to win a seat in the House of Commons.
Tory candidate Branden Leslie handily won the traditionally safe Manitoba’s Portage-Lisgar with 64.7% of the vote.
Bernier, who earned 17.3%, thanked his supporters for running a clean campaign and encouraged them to look ahead to the general election.
“When the general election comes, we will be better prepared than ever before because I can tell you already we are not going away and I'm not going anyway.”
“I will be with you to do that fight in 2025.”
Meanwhile, the Liberals held onto Winnipeg South Centre, a red stronghold for decades. The Liberals have won the riding in 10 of the past 11 elections.
Ben Carr replaced his late father, longtime MP Jim Carr, who died in December.
Carr received 52.9%.
Second place Conservative Damir Stipanovic trailed with 23%.
There were 48 candidates on the Winnipeg South Centre ballot, 41 running for the Longest Ballot Committee (LBC), a Winnipeg-based political activist group.
LBC’s goal was to glut the ballot with meaningless candidates, satirizing the voting process by protesting Canada’s electoral system.
The Liberals also held onto Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, one of the party’s safest ridings in Quebec, won by Anna Gainey, a close friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Gainey received 50.5%. The NDP and Conservative candidates virtually tied for second place with 19.9% and 13.6% respectively.
With 42.4% of the vote, Arpan Khanna won Ontario’s Oxford, held by Conservatives since the early 2000s when the Progressive Conservative and Canadian Alliance parties merged.
The liberal candidate trailed with 36.7%.
The main Conservative focus during the campaign by far was on Portage-Lisgar.
Bernier was accused of being a “globalist.” The Conservatives dismissed him as an “opportunist” who parachuted into Manitoba after failing to win two elections in his old Beauce, Quebec riding.
Bernier left the Conservative Party and formed the PPC shortly after losing a leadership bid to Andrew Scheer by a slim margin.
The riding was represented by the popular Candice Bergen, the former interim Conservative leader who resigned.
Bergen won the 2021 election with 53% of the vote and a 31% lead over the PPC candidate received 21.4%.
Leslie, Bergen’s former campaign manager, worked as a lobbyist in Ottawa and worked for the Grain Growers of Canada.
His family farms in the riding.
Senior Columnist (Manitoba)
(9) comments
Here's why Max lost . . .
After a campaign in which Maxime Bernier and the PPC attempted to portray the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives as the same as the Trudeau Liberals and accused all their critics of being ‘controlled opposition’ or ‘WEF puppets,’ the PPC leader was demolished in the Portage-Lisgar by-election.
Way over the top & mostly made-up nonsense . . . smells of desperation!
It’s time for Bernier to take a hard look in the mirror, he hasn’t won at any level, can’t win his own riding, can’t win even in a bye election where protest voting is common, Bernier and the PPC simply aren’t appealing to the majority of voters, maybe it’s him? Maybe it’s the party itself, but he either needs to resign as leader and another leader chosen, or fold the Party, it didn’t affect the results of any of these bye elections, but n a General Election. Suspect a number of ridings will come down to a few hundred votes, and if the Liberals or NDP win those ridings due to vote splitting it will be a catastrophe for Canada, so, for the sake of all Canadians, the PPC needs to hold a leadership election, Bernier needs to resign, and/or the Party needs to fold.
Majority of Canadians are stupid and brainwashed! Canadian disappoint me again, which is why when asked where I am from I never say Canada or admit I am Canadian! I always say I’m an Albertan!
Its becoming painfully obvious to the "thinking folks" that Max is not the guy.
Max is like the Maple Leafs & their quest for the illusive Cup . . . 0 for 3.
It's 2023 and there is no appetite in Canada for a new party . . . takes far too long . . . and one thing we don't have is time. Imagine if all these efforts were put towards getting marginal Cons ousted in their ridings.
If it weren't for Bernier the PPC might gain traction with those of us sick and tired of being sick and tired of federal politicians and politics.
That's a shame Bernier lost. But it does show what a sorry state Canada is in for real conservatives.
Still no real conservatives sitting in the House. Only Liberals and there equally anti-West allies, the Liberal-lite party (CPC).
If Max cared about Canada he would support Poilievre. But instead he challenges him. I see Max as a Liberal operative. The CPC party if full of many Liberal Operatives, just like Bernie. But, I believe about 70 % of the CPC is honest like, Poilievre. If I am wrong, then Poilievre needs to be fired too, like O’tool.
Never trust a desperate Frenchman. The PPC supports need to understand our first goal should be to rid ourself of sock boy than we can figure out or minor differences on the right.
I am so sorry for Manitoba. Bernier is too politically astute for that province. Pray he can educate the good people of Manitoba. Helena G
