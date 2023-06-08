President Joe Biden has asked all federal firefighters in the United States to be prepared to go to Canada.
Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday night and offered help.
“The president has directed his team to deploy all available federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities,” Biden’s office said in a press release.
“The two leaders also discussed continued cooperation to prevent wildfires and address the health impacts that such fires have on our communities.”
The US already sent 600 firefighters and water bombers.
The wildfires in Canada are causing smoky air in cities in the northeastern part of the US.
“It is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s spokeswoman, in a media briefing.
Trudeau shared on Twitter additional American firefighters are on their way to Canada to assist the other American firefighters in Canada and thanked Biden for his “critical support.”
“Hundreds of American firefighters have recently arrived in Canada, and more are on the way. On the phone today, I spoke with @POTUS. Biden about this critical support — and I thanked him for all the help Americans are providing as we continue to fight these devastating wildfires,” tweeted Trudeau.
Hundreds of American firefighters have recently arrived in Canada, and more are on the way. On the phone today, I spoke with @POTUS Biden about this critical support – and I thanked him for all the help Americans are providing as we continue to fight these devastating wildfires.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2023
Trudeau blamed the fires on climate change just as Biden’s spokeswoman did.
“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change. These fires are affecting everyday routines, lives and livelihoods, and our air quality. We’ll keep working — here at home and with partners around the world — to tackle climate change and address its impacts,” tweeted Trudeau.
We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change. These fires are affecting everyday routines, lives and livelihoods, and our air quality. We’ll keep working – here at home and with partners around the world – to tackle climate change and address its impacts.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2023
Biden’s offer of additional help comes as big cities like New York, Washington, and Philadelphia are experiencing extremely poor air quality due to the fires.
The New York Yankees rescheduled a Wednesday night game for 24 hours to allow the air to clear up.
On Thursday, the New York Post's front page had a smoky haze photo with the headline “Blame Canada!”
Children in the Big Apple have been told to stay home and take classes remotely.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a tweet showing the current situation in Washington.
The smoke is consuming Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/H7RCFJFxdy— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023
Greene blamed Canada’s “Climate Cult.”
“New York has the worst air quality in history due to wildfires from Climate Cult Canada,” tweeted Greene.
New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada.pic.twitter.com/pkWOFIVbNm— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 7, 2023
(1) comment
Look at those 2 sickening and corrupted demonic imbeciles
One is a pathologically lying child psychopath and one is dementia ridden soiling his diapers daily
It’s hard to believe the evil and corruption that has taken over North America and the West
It’s like China has already won the war
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.