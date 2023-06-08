Trudeau and Biden

President Joe Biden has asked all federal firefighters in the United States to be prepared to go to Canada. 

Wildfire smoke 2

Update from New York City

Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday night and offered help.

NY Post

NY Post

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Look at those 2 sickening and corrupted demonic imbeciles

One is a pathologically lying child psychopath and one is dementia ridden soiling his diapers daily

It’s hard to believe the evil and corruption that has taken over North America and the West

It’s like China has already won the war

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.