Kayla Lemieux became famous as the teacher with the Z-cup prosthetic breasts and is now notorious for rarely wearing them outside of school, raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act.
The shop teacher was spotted ditching the controversial fetishistic fashion after work and stepping out in public dressed as a man, according to The New York Post.
“He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” a resident of Lemieux’s apartment complex told The Post. “He puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”
Because of his/her act, Lemieux gets regular welfare checks by the police because of death threats levelled at her/him.
The teacher, who until a few years ago went by the name Kerry, is employed at Ontario’s Oakville Trafalgar High School and this week was spotted leaving the school wearing the gigantic breasts, a blond wig and glasses, but after shopping at a department store and pet supplies shop dressed as a woman, Lemieux headed home to get changed and emerged dressed as a man 30 minutes later.
Lemieux then spent the afternoon in public wearing men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig, says The Post that obtained exclusive photos of Lemieux walking on a residential street in Ontario, Canada, without prosthetics on.
According to Lemieux’s neighbour, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash, the transgender teacher was first seen “parading” gigantic prosthetic breasts while walking along a busy road in their neighbourhood last May.
“I was driving past. You can see the breasts from so far away when you’re driving,” he said. “He put the whole outfit on and just walked up and down Guelph Line, no bags, just walking.”
“Everyone slows down because you can’t believe what they’re seeing.”
The neighbour says they have seen Lemieux leave the apartment complex dressed as a man more often than as a woman.
Lemieux sparked complaints from parents who said the outlandish look was not suitable for teaching their children and was distracting them from learning.
Enraged Oakville parent Celina Close told The Post: “I was shocked to learn [Lemieux] appears in public as a male. The school has been adamant in telling parents this is a transitioning teacher who needs to express themselves as a woman.”
“I have an issue with Lemieux choosing to dress as a male because how he appears at school has become very disruptive to the school. Why does Lemieux choose to appear like he does at school when he dresses as a man in his personal time?”
Lemieux’s appearance has caused chaos in the school environment, although the woke Halton District School Board has accommodated Lemieux’s identity and defended the teacher’s rights.
The Toronto Sun reported board chair Margo Shuttleworth as saying protecting employees’ “gender rights” is “the stance the school board is taking, and they are standing behind the teacher.”
The Post says all attempts to speak with Lemieux have been ignored, adding it is not clear if Lemieux has taken any legal steps to identify as a woman.
The changes in Lemieux’s appearance have been profound, as Facebook images from five years ago show him with a full beard. Other pictures show him posing in muscle cars and indicate he used to own a rare DMC DeLorean car, says The Post.
Transgender woman, Julia Malott, said it is not transphobic to demand Lemieux lose some cup sizes before teaching impressionable children, according to Malott’s submission at a special hearing of the Halton District School Board on Wednesday, held to debate whether a dress code for teachers should be enforced.
“Adults in our schools are the role models for our children, and I would expect staff would present professionalism and decorum that is at least as stringent as that which we enforce upon our students,” Malott said at the school board meeting.
“So long as the dress code does not explicitly require an individual to present in alignment with birth sex, there should arise no gender expression issue arising out of standards of professionalism.”
A section of Mallot’s submission that was censored by the school board was obtained by The Post which suggested Lemieux’s Z-cup breasts are more commonly worn by female impersonators and sex workers than people transitioning.
Malott wore her own set of 34B-size silicone breasts for six months in the early stages of her transition while she waited for hormone supplements to kick in.
“The distinction between these very different products is quite clear and a well written professionalism policy should have no difficulty distinguishing between the two.”
If Superman can dress in disguise as Clark Kent, this Superboob should have the right to do the same thing, though if appears he got mixed up a bit with his gender......It's not a cantaloupe, it's not a watermelon, it's Superboob!
At some point sensible people will have to admit that the 'pick your gender' rules are being abused by deviants and criminals.
