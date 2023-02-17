Kayla Lemieux

Kayla Lemieux

 Courtesy Files

Kayla Lemieux became famous as the teacher with the Z-cup prosthetic breasts and is now notorious for rarely wearing them outside of school, raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act.

The shop teacher was spotted ditching the controversial fetishistic fashion after work and stepping out in public dressed as a man, according to The New York Post.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If Superman can dress in disguise as Clark Kent, this Superboob should have the right to do the same thing, though if appears he got mixed up a bit with his gender......It's not a cantaloupe, it's not a watermelon, it's Superboob!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

At some point sensible people will have to admit that the 'pick your gender' rules are being abused by deviants and criminals.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.