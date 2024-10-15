Blair faces scrutiny over two-month delay in approving surveillance warrant

Defence Minister Bill Blair testified before the Commission on Foreign Interference, struggling to explain a nearly two-month delay in approving a security warrant aimed at monitoring Liberal Party organizers with suspected ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Blacklock's Repotter says despite acknowledging his responsibility, Blair said he was unaware of the warrant until the 54th day of its delay.“I agree I was at all times responsible,” Blair testified at the Commission. However, when questioned about why his office took 54 days to act, Blair responded, “I have no knowledge,” referring to the lengthy delay. He ultimately signed the document on May 11, 2021, ahead of that year’s federal election.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service had requested Blair's approval to place Liberal organizers, who were allegedly in contact with the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, under surveillance. Commission counsel Erin Dann pressed Blair for answers. “Who was responsible for notifying you when a warrant required your review?” Dann asked. Blair replied, “My office would notify me.”Blair admitted he only learned about the warrant on "Day 54," just before signing it.“I can’t approve something I don’t know anything about,” he added, denying any concerns about delays in notification. He emphasized that he signed the warrant "within hours" of being made aware of it and denied any political influence in the process: “There was no other consideration and certainly no political consideration.”The questioning became more pointed when Gib van Ert, counsel for Conservative MP Michael Chong, inquired about the potential political sensitivity of the warrant. Van Ert suggested that Blair might have known individuals named in the warrant. Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue interjected, halting the line of questioning but leaving open the possibility of further exploration.Van Ert continued to challenge Blair on the delay, asking, “Do you accept 54 days is much longer than it should have taken?” Blair acknowledged the concern but reiterated his sense of responsibility.“At the end of the day, constitutionally you are the person responsible; do you accept that?” Van Ert pressed. Blair confirmed, “I very much accept the principle of ministerial responsibility.”The Commission declined to disclose the identities of the Liberal Party organizers named in the warrant. Sujit Choudhry, counsel for New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan, explored the hypothetical scenario of Blair having a personal connection to the individuals under surveillance. When asked if he would recuse himself in such cases, Blair said, “I would only recuse myself if I felt the conflict existed,” adding that he had never encountered such a conflict in previous cases.Blair, along with his staff, denied any allegations of tipping off the Prime Minister’s Office or other Liberal officials regarding the surveillance. “That would have been inappropriate,” Blair testified, stressing that the information he received was classified as top secret.