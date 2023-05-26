David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

A Bloc Quebecois MP stated in a House Affairs committee meeting that the cabinet's decision not to conduct a public inquiry into the allegations of illegal activities by Chinese agents was not surprising.

David Johnston First Report

“The walls are closing in,” said MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau (Laurentides-Labelle, QC). 

(3) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The NDP and Bloc are hypocrites and only care about their own personal party agendas. If Singh was so “outraged” and cared anything about the constant assault against Canadian parliamentary democracy he would have removed his party’s support of and propping up of the corrupt to the core constant scandalous Liberals. Nothing here but fake “outrage” from the NDP and Bloc.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Send that doddering old coot back to the assisted living facility.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Fake outrage! If they wanted to do something about it they could. The ndp are are so two faced.

Report Add Reply

