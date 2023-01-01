Homicide detectives in Calgary and Edmonton had no time to welcome in the New Year on Sunday with brutal murders taking place in each city.
In Calgary, homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the northwest community of Ranchlands, leaving one man dead and another seriously injured.
About 3:40 a.m., Sunday police were called after shots were fired in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W.
"Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Shortly after, one man was declared deceased at the scene and the other was transported to hospital in serious condition," said Calgary police in a release.
"This incident is believed to be targeted."
An autopsy will be scheduled early this week.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
In Edmonton, about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area of 16 A Ave. and 38 St.
When officers arrived they located an injured male and female.
"EMS responded, treated and transported the 51-year-old man to hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries. The 21-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital at this time," Edmonton police said in a release.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
"Investigators have since located a burned-out vehicle in the area of 24 St. and 14 Ave. that they believe may be connected to this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed a 2012 white Dodge Ram truck in the area of the residence is asked to contact police," said Edmonton police.
Detectives are also seeking home security and dash cam footage in the area of the residence and the area the burned-out truck was located. Citizens with footage in either area between the hours of 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, are asked to please contact the EPS as soon as possible.
