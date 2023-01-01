Calgary police

Patrol officers spoke to the media because they feel the system is broken.

 Courtesy Evelyne Asselin/CBC

Homicide detectives in Calgary and Edmonton had no time to welcome in the New Year on Sunday with brutal murders taking place in each city.

In Calgary, homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the northwest community of Ranchlands, leaving one man dead and another seriously injured.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

