In a high-tech undercover operation even James Bond would have admired, a group called Cyber Resistance, a loosely-organized team of Ukraine ‘hacktivists’, tricked a group of wives married to Russian military personnel to pose for a risqué spousal photo calendar.
It was all in revenge of a bombing that killed hundreds of civilians, including children.
The hacktivists used the virtual false flag operation to identify the women's husbands as members of an elite Kremlin air force squadron that could possibly face war crimes charges, reports The Kyiv Post.
Cyber Resistance worked with another group, Inform Napalm, which produced a detailed report of how the Cyber Resistance activists, posing as Russian patriots, used a combination of social engineering tactics and brute force cyber-attack to hack closed Russian army data networks, reports the Post.
Their work led them to a woman in Crimea who they determined was the wife of Col. Sergey Valeriyvich Atroshchenko, commander of Russia’s 960th Assault Aviation Regiment, who ordered air strikes on a theatre being used as an air raid shelter in Ukraine's southern port city Mariupol, killing hundreds of people even though a large sign on the building said children were inside.
Knowing the woman was Atroshchenko's wife, the hacktivists posed as an officer from his regiment, asking her “to organize a 'patriotic photoshoot' of wives and girlfriends for their men on the frontlines,” reports The Daily Mail.
She complied, “sending the hacktivists a stunning reel of images showing 12 wives posing in their husbands' uniforms, giving the hackers all the information they needed to identify several more Russian commanders they believe are behind the attacks on Mariupol, along with a trove of not safe for work (NSFW) pictures,” says TheMail.
Inform Napalm said it exercised some restraint, releasing only “decent pictures where she wears some clothes, to give an example “of the sexy snaps she had sent her husband,” says The Mail.
After collecting the commander's personal information, such as private contact details and salary, as well as the names of pilots under his command and other information, the hacktivists gave the information to Ukraine's intelligence services for analysis.
“The activists (also) sent the new evidence to the International Criminal Court, as it pursues war crime charges against Russian President Vladimir Putin,” reports The New York Post. “The data dump came after US officials on Monday said they support a special tribunal to prosecute top Kremlin officials in connection with the brutal unprovoked invasion, now in its 14th month.”
Last week, the ICC prosecutor issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and an aide for the abductions of Ukrainian children.
