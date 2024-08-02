News

BOUNCY BOUNCY: Canada earns bronze medal in women’s trampoline, bringing medal count to nine

Canada earns bronze medal in women’s trampoline, bringing medal count to nine
Canada earns bronze medal in women’s trampoline, bringing medal count to nineScreengrab/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Team Canada
Sophiane Méthot
Olympic bronze
Paris 2024 Games
Great Britain’s Bryony Page
Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus
China’s Zhu Xueying

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news