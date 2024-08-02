BOUNCY BOUNCY: Canada earns bronze medal in women’s trampoline, bringing medal count to nine

Sophiane Méthot brought home the Olympic bronze for Canada in the women’s trampoline competition with 55.650 points Friday at the Bercy Arena in the Paris 2024 Games. Great Britain’s Bryony Page won gold with 56.480 points, followed by Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus with 56.060 points. Gold medal defendent from the Tokyo 2021 Olympics China’s Zhu Xueying placed fourth with 55.510 points. Méthot, of Varennes, QC, won the Olympic bronze medal on the eve of her 26th birthday. Canada has earned a podium spot in this event eight times since the Olympics began. The Canadian gymnast in June won the bronze at the World Cup in Portugal, qualifying her for her Olympic debut. Team Canada now has nine medals: three gold, two silver and four bronze. . "Sophiane Méthot delivered the routine of her dreams in the Olympic final,” said 2004 gold medalist Canadian gymnast Kyle Shewfelt, per Olympics Canada.“That was fantastic … a total home run for (her) coming into this final ranked in eighth position. There was a plan (with Méthot and her coach): get into the final and then give it your everything.”"Coming into this Olympics, she said she was in such a great mental space coming off (the World Cup bronze). Look at that execution. Those knees are glued together. She was so centred during this routine."