13 Israeli women, children, 12 Thai hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza

A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas terrorists has led to the release of 13 Israeli women and children and 12 Thai nationals after 48 days in captivity in Gaza. On October 7 Hamas, the terrorist group that is at the helm of the Palestine government, attacked Israel with rockets and kidnapped about 240 people. About 30 of them are children. About 1,400 were killed.Israel retaliated and there has been warfare in the region ever since. Now guns are to be laid down across the region for the four-day period brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US. The truce went into effect at 7 a.m. local time, with 50 hostages in total expected to be freed in the coming hours, as per AFP News. Reports vary pertaining to the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel is to release over the truce period. CNN reported up to 150, while Daily Mail reported 39 in total, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenagers. The Qatari foreign ministry said the parameters of the ceasefire are a “complete ceasefire with no attacks from the air or the ground” and no use of drones, to “allow for the hostage release to happen in a safe environment.”Those involved in the process of releasing hostages were reportedly ordered to treat them with extreme sensitivity given many of the children were orphaned or rendered homeless in the Hamas attack on Israel, according to the Daily Mail. Whether there were such orders during the 48 days in captivity is unknown. Hostages released by Hamas were picked up by the Red Cross and then taken to Egypt, where they were met by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and be transferred to an Israeli hospital by helicopter.Meanwhile, IDF confirmed it put in place “operational preparations according to the defensive positions of the pause” and are prepared for the release.“The IDF, in coordination with government ministries and security authorities, have prepared to quickly receive the released hostages and give them all the necessary support,” an official statement reads. Israel and Hamas had agreed upon list of hostages to be freed from Gaza, but that information was not released to the public. Palestinian director of communications of the Rafah crossing point with Egypt, Wael Abu Omar, told CNN the agreement includes 40 trucks of food and seven with fuel and gas to be provided to 2.4 million Gaza residents facing shortages. Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the “short pause” and said Israel would continue its military force after the four days, per CNN.“There will be a short pause and then we will continue operating with full military power,” Gallant said. “We will not stop until we achieve our goals: the destruction of Hamas and bringing home the hostages from Gaza to Israel. There are 240 hostages and it is something we cannot accept and cannot tolerate."