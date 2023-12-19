BREAKING: Alberta to fight federal plastics ban in court once more

The Alberta government is gearing up to continue its fight against the federal plastics ban by intervening in Ottawa's appeal of the Federal Court's ruling. Despite the Federal Court of Canada's decision on November 16, declaring the federal order-in-council classifying plastics as toxic as unreasonable and unconstitutional, the federal government has opted to appeal this decision. Alberta, along with other provinces, has repeatedly called on Ottawa to respect the court's decision.Premier Danielle Smith expressed frustration at the federal government's persistence, stating, "It is past time for Ottawa to listen. We have told them they are overreaching their jurisdiction, the private sector has told them so, and so have both the Supreme Court and the Federal Court. Ottawa cannot assume regulatory authority over any substance simply by designating it as toxic. We will continue to push back against Ottawa’s unconstitutional actions, including through this legal action, until they listen."The toxic designation and the resulting bans have not only been a constitutional concern for Alberta but have also had adverse effects on the province's economy. The Alberta Industrial Heartland Association estimates that the plastics ban could put over $30 billion in capital investment in the petrochemical sector at risk by 2030, potentially leading to job losses for Albertan and Canadian workers."The federal government’s environmental policies and constitutional overreach have been heavily criticized, and this ruling further confirms the indisputable nature of provincial jurisdiction in these matters. We are intervening in this appeal and will continue to participate wherever and whenever necessary to protect Alberta’s interests," said Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice.In addition to intervening in the appeal, Alberta is closely monitoring any legal actions aimed at removing plastic manufactured items from Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act. Several Calgary-based companies producing compostable plastic bags are now caught in the ban, preventing them from supplying environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional plastic shopping bags.Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, expressed disappointment in the federal government's decision to continue its overreach. "Instead of listening to the courts and to Canadians, the federal government has chosen overreach once again. We will continue standing up for our constitutional jurisdiction while focusing on more effective ways to reduce plastic waste and keep it out of landfills," she said.Alberta remains committed to reducing plastic waste through initiatives such as extended producer responsibility, encouraging businesses to find innovative ways to recycle materials and reduce waste. The province also supports strategies that create economies of scale, promote recycled content, and develop local markets for transformed plastic waste.