The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team issued a scathing report into an Edmonton Police Service constable's arrest of a subject where he kicked the man in the head 'like kicking a soccer ball" while the man lay on the ground.

"It showed a shocking lack of judgement and disregard for the life of the AP (affected person.)" ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson wrote in a report released Thursday.

