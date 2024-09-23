UPDATED: BC Conservatives announce 'Rustad Rebate' to provide relief for homeowners, renters

John Rustad and the BC Conservatives have announced their plan to provide relief for homeowners and renters in the province.The so-called "Rustad Rebate" would exempt $3,000 per month in housing costs from the BC income tax."My promise to the people of British Columbia is that, if elected premier, I will systematically attack the cost pressures in all areas of life," Rustad said in a press release. "People are being punished by having to pay for sky-high housing costs with their after-tax income. That’s why, if I'm elected Premier, $3,000 per month in housing costs will be exempted from BC income tax."He went on to note that in a $400 rent rebate was proposed by the BC NDP, but that, "they broke that promise not once, but twice.""Not only did they fail to deliver for five consecutive budgets," he lamented, "but when they finally introduced it in 2023, it was so severely income-tested that the average family in Vancouver can’t qualify."Rustad referred to the Conservative rebate as "a real solution to help families stay in their homes, support the middle class, and provide relief to those being squeezed by high housing prices and rents.""This is not another band-aid solution," he added. "This is real relief for British Columbians who are working hard but getting squeezed by rising housing costs. The NDP's broken promises have left middle-class families behind, and enough is enough. The Rustad Rebate will provide meaningful support to renters and homeowners, allowing them to stay in the communities they love and keep more of their hard-earned money."The program would cost an estimated $3.5 billion.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is applauding the plan.“Every dime that can be returned to taxpayers is a step in the right direction,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director for the CTF. “Rent and mortgage payments are taking a big bite out of British Columbians’ wallets, it’s past time to return some of that money to taxpayers.” “This is about delivering real relief to renters and homeowners who are already feeling financially squeezed. Politicians are picking taxpayers’ pockets in every direction and taxpayers need to see tax-relief policies from all parties.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.