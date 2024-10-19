BREAKING: BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau loses seat

BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau has lost her seat in Victoria-Beacon Hill.She was bested by BC NDP candidate Grace Lore by over 3,000 votes.According to Elections BC, with 5 of 6 advance ballot boxes and 16 of 17 voting day ballot boxes counted, Furstenau garnered 8,503 votes. Lore managed to bring in 11,882. BC Conservative candidate Tim Thielmann came in third with 4,838 votes.In a speech, Furstenau thanked those who worked on her campaign, and vowed to keep fighting for the Greens' cause.More to come...