Calgary doc charged with sexually attacking four patients

A Calgary physician has been charged with sexually assaulting four patients during medical examinations spanning from 2016 to 2020.Police began investigating after four victims independently reported in 2023 that they had been assaulted by their family doctor at the Brentwood Medical Clinic, located at 810 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W. It is alleged that during appointments, the doctor performed non-consensual sexual acts in an examination room.Following a detailed investigation by the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit, 46-year-old Phu Truong Vu has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.Vu, who was employed as a general practitioner at the clinic during the time of the alleged incidents, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault, regardless of when it occurred, to come forward. Information can be reported by calling the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.