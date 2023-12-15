Calgary police hunting serial rapist who broke court orders

Calgary police are searching for a serial rapist wanted on warrants and believed to be in the Calgary area.James Alexander Parent, 65, is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with a court order and failing to attend court. These warrants are connected to his previous conviction for sexually motivated offences.In 2011, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for a long string of offences including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and committing sexual assault, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death," Global reported.He also has a history of sexually abusing children.Parent was released from prison on August 5, 2016, with a warning to the public from police that he was at high risk to offend again. He was arrested again days later.Parent is described as approximately 6-ft., 1-ins, 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair.Anyone with information about Parent’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 Tips