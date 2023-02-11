The United States and Canadian' military have shot down another "high-altitude airborne object" that was flying over the Yukon, officials confirmed on Saturday.
"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "NORAD shot down the object over the Yukon."
I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.
The move came less than an hour after NORAD spotted the object over Canada's far north. According to officials, aircraft were scrambled soon after and a US F-22 successfully fired at and downed the object.
Trudeau said he spoke with US President Joe Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces are now in the process of recovering and analyzing the wreckage of the object.
"Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America," Trudeau added.
This comes just one day after the US military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. Officials said the object was about the size of a small car and was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet. Officials said they were concerned that the object posed a danger to civilian flights.
Last week, the US Air Force also shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. China maintained that the balloon was being used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes, and had accidentally strayed into US airspace.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
Attack Of The Balloons!
As anyone with more than a few brain cells knows, high altitude spying and surveillance is done with satellites. Also the technology exists for dropping weapons that is far more accurate, efficient, reliable, and quicker than balloons. I do not think anybody has anything to fear from this 1910s technology.
This balloons cr@p is just to change the news cycle from the recently story that broke that reveals that the Biden Administration blew up the Nord Stream II pipeline.
Seeing the pathetic joke "Castreau" boasting on how he had some unidentified flying object shot down is just too much.
You can’t believe anything any Trudeau infected government official or Trudeau infected MSM says
They are all evil liars 100% of the time
Probably looking to work a “vaccine” angle on this somehow
Lol
“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.”
LOL. I feel so safe with the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher at the helm..
Can all this just be made up, hard to know these days....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.