F-22 Raptor over Alaska. Photo

 

 Courtesy of USAF

The United States and Canadian' military have shot down another "high-altitude airborne object" that was flying over the Yukon, officials confirmed on Saturday.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "NORAD shot down the object over the Yukon."

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Attack Of The Balloons!

As anyone with more than a few brain cells knows, high altitude spying and surveillance is done with satellites. Also the technology exists for dropping weapons that is far more accurate, efficient, reliable, and quicker than balloons. I do not think anybody has anything to fear from this 1910s technology.

This balloons cr@p is just to change the news cycle from the recently story that broke that reveals that the Biden Administration blew up the Nord Stream II pipeline.

Seeing the pathetic joke "Castreau" boasting on how he had some unidentified flying object shot down is just too much.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

You can’t believe anything any Trudeau infected government official or Trudeau infected MSM says

They are all evil liars 100% of the time

Probably looking to work a “vaccine” angle on this somehow

Lol

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.”

LOL. I feel so safe with the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher at the helm..

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Can all this just be made up, hard to know these days....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.