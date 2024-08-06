WATCH: Canada wins gold medal in women's Olympic Hammer Throw

Canada is now a nation of hammer throwers!Camryn Rogers, 25 and of Richmond, BC, has won the Olympic gold for Canada in the women's Hammer Throw at the 2024 Paris Games. It follows a Canadian sweep of gold in the hammer, with 22-year-old Nanaimo, BC, native Ethan Katzberg's win on Sunday. Rogers threw 76.97 m in her best round at the Stade de France on Tuesday, earning her the gold. She is the first Canadian woman to ever win the Olympic event.American Annette Echikunwoke placed second with a 75.48 m throw and China's Zhao Jie in third with a 74.27 m throw. Rogers' win is Canada's 18th medal in the 2024 Games, now with six gold medals, four silver and eight bronze.