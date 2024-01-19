Crown drops charges against Windsor Freedom Convoy protestor

The Crown has dropped all criminal charges against Windsor Freedom Convoy protester Kevin Bindner. Bindner’s charges of mischief and a court order violation were withdrawn through the "alternative measures" process, per a statement released Friday by The Democracy Fund, the Canadian nonprofit that represented Bindner in court.Bindner made a $500 donation to Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation. The alternative measures process, added to s.717 of the Criminal Code in 1996, “enables adults and organizations to take responsibility for offences in certain circumstances without going through judicial proceedings.”When someone takes the alternative measures option, it “requires no admissions from the accused nor result in a determination of guilt or a criminal record,” TDF wrote. “However, they do require the acknowledgment of responsibility for the act or omission forming the basis of the alleged offence.”Bindner was scheduled for a two-day trial in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 15. TDF lawyers have now filed a Notice of Appeal in the Superior Court of Justice to have the sentence “varied to a discharge.” His lawyer, Adam Blake-Gallipeau, said his team was “fully prepared to proceed to trial as we believed Mr. Bindner had a strong case.” Bindner was arrested during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Windsor, while he was “crossing the street with his wife,” Blake-Gallipeau said. For that charge to stand, the Crown would be required to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that first traffic was obstructed by the crossing, and that Bindner had the intent to obstruct traffic. Bindner is one of 13 people criminally charged during the Windsor demonstration TDF has represented. Of those, 12 have had charges withdrawn or discharged. One was convicted and sentenced to probation. "The right to protest is a foundational democratic right in Canada," added Blake-Gallipeau. "In many cases, we argue that this right has been violated. We will continue to defend individual rights and freedoms."