David Eby has retained his seat in the riding of Vancouver-Point Grey.

The BC NDP leader bested his Conservative opponent Paul Ratchford by over 4,000 votes.

According to Elections BC, with all five advance voting ballot boxes and 14 final voting day ballot boxes accounted for, Eby garnered 11,969 votes, or 56.75%. Ratchford brought in 7,306 votes, or 34.64%.

