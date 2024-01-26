Edmonton dad charged with murdering weeks-old son

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section has arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection to the death of his biological infant son. On Sunday, February 5 2023, EMS responded to a residence in the area of 156 St. and 95 Ave. regarding a five-week old infant in medical distress. EMS subsequently treated and transported the baby to hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, February 9 2023.At that time, EPS investigators from Child Protection and Homicide sections launched a suspicious death investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Friday, February 10 2023, however, the cause and manner of death were pending additional testing. On Thursday, January 11 2024, the Chief Medical Examiner determined that five-week-old Leviathan Puchalski died of abusive head trauma with the manner of death being homicide.On January 23 2024, homicide detectives arrested and charged George Russell Hulleman, 28, with second degree murder and unrelated firearms charges.