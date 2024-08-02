Edmonton daycare shuttered due to ongoing safety concerns

Morning Glory Daycare & OSC in Edmonton was ordered to cease operations effective July 31, due to persistent safety concerns, the province has announced.The daycare and out-of-school care program had been operating under a probationary licence that expired on the same date.Despite enhanced monitoring and support from the Department of Jobs, Economy and Trade, the child-care program failed to address a number of non-compliance issues. This led to the decision to shut down the facility, affecting 35 children and reducing the available child-care spaces in the community by 40.Parents of the affected children have been informed of the closure. The Department of Jobs, Economy and Trade is actively assisting families in finding alternative child-care arrangements.The department emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and compliance of licensed child-care programs across Alberta. They encouraged anyone with concerns about a child-care facility or needing to report an incident to contact Child Care Connect toll-free at 1-844-644-5165.Future updates on child-care enforcement actions will be accessible on the Government of Alberta's website. For parents seeking new child-care options, the Child Care Lookup Tool is available online.Quick Facts:Morning Glory Daycare & OSC has been licensed since April 1, 2022.The facility had a licenced capacity of 40 spaces with 35 children enrolled at the time of closure.The Department of Jobs, Economy and Trade oversees licenced child-care programs to ensure they comply with the Early Learning and Child Care Act.Licenced child-care programs can request alternative dispute resolution, administrative review, or appeal decisions made regarding their licences.