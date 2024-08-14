Edmonton police shoot man dead who was stabbing an officer

A man who started stabbing an Edmonton police officer has been shot dead by officers. Edmonton Police Service (EPS)officials said the incident happened about 6 a.m. Wednesday.EPS and RCMP members of the ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) Internet Child Exploitation Unit were executing a search warrant at a residence in the area of 15 Ave. and 54 St."While police were inside the residence speaking with the suspect, he stabbed one of the EPS members, resulting in police officers discharging their firearms," said EPS in a release."The suspect male was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. One police officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."The Alberta Director of Law Enforcement, who has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to conduct an investigation."As such, the EPS cannot provide any additional information at this time. All further media inquiries should be directed to ASIRT. "