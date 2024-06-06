Edmonton police warn of violent offender's release

The Edmonton Police Service has issued a public warning about the release of Nooradin Farah, a 35-year-old convicted violent offender. Farah, who has a history of committing violent crimes against both strangers and acquaintances, was released from jail on Thursday and will be residing in Edmonton.The police have reasonable grounds to believe that Farah poses a significant threat to public safety and may commit another violent offence. The Behavioural Assessment Unit is currently applying for a Peace Bond to closely supervise Farah.The police are urging anyone with information about Farah's criminal activities to come forward. They stress that the public should be aware of the potential danger posed by Farah and take necessary precautions.The police emphasize that the release of this information is not intended to encourage vigilante action, which could lead to further criminal activity. Instead, they aim to empower citizens to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.Farah is described as 6-ft., 188 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his activities is encouraged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.