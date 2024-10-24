Elections BC now says 65,000 ballots yet to be counted

Elections BC has revealed that around 65,000 ballots have yet to be tallied during final count.The office had originally said the number was closer to 45,000."On October 20, Elections BC estimated that approximately 49,000 ballots would be counted as part of final count," a statement reads. "As the screening process is nearing completion, we now estimate that approximately 65,000 ballots will be counted as part of final count."Elections BC said a district-by-district breakdown of the remaining ballots would be released on October 25.Final count is set to take place between October 26 and 28, beginning with mail-in ballots in the districts where results were closest. Results will be updated at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. PST. On October 27, mail-in ballot counting will be completed, and recounts in Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey Centre will commence. The following day, a final count of absentee ballots in all electoral districts will be completed, and results will be made available starting at 9 a.m. PST until everything is settled. More to come...