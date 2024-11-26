Feds cancel dealings with Randy Boissonnault's former company

Ottawa has cancelled its dealings with Global Health Imports, a company formerly co–owned by embattled Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, reported the National Post on Tuesday.Boissonnault, now resigned from cabinet, found himself in a firestorm of controversy due to allegations the company is connected to an alleged cocaine trafficker. Global Health Imports (GHI) also referred to itself as Indigenous while trying to secure government contracts. Boissonnault has also called himself Indigenous, provoking the ire of Indigenous people across Canada.Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said it temporarily suspended GHI – co–founded by Boissonnault and his former business partner Stephen Anderson in 2020, from bidding or receiving federal contracts while an investigation continues, reported the Post.“The suspension will last for a period of 90 days and may be extended as necessary until a final decision regarding the supplier’s status under the Ineligibility and Suspension Policy is rendered,” PSPC said in a statement.News of the company's suspension comes weeks after the Post reported GHI bid for medical supply contracts in 2020 while calling itself Indigenous and LGBTQ affiliated. Boissonnault is reported to have said he is 'white' after calling himself Indigenous for years, reported the Post.PSPC said GHI only has one active contract, with Elections Canada. The agency issued a full stop–work order on Nov. 20, the same day Boissonnault resigned from cabinet, wrote the Post.“Elections Canada has confirmed that no deliverables have been received and no payments have been made against the contract,” said PSPC.