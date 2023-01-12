Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles after going into full cardiac arrest.
TMZ reports Presley was administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help her regain a pulse.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to Presley's Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. PST.
Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Presley regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital.
TMZ reports it's unclear what her condition is at this point
The daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is also a musician, with her debut album To Whom It May Concern reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.
She also is known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage, who is a self-professed rabid Elvis fan, Michael Jackson and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood. She has three children, including actress Riley Keough.
Lisa Marie has four kids: daughter Riley Keough, 33, and son Benjamin with her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, as well as twin girls Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shares withher fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.
She owned and operated the immensely lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005, when she sold off all of the business, but is still the owner of Graceland, Elvis' famed Memphis estate.
Lisa Marie was seen with her mother at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler won the Best Actor: Motion Picture Drama award for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis.
Before Butler was bestowed with the honor, Lisa Marie crashed the young actor’s interview with ET while on the red carpet. Butler and his sister, Ashley, were in the middle of the interview when Lisa Marie joined in.
"I am so amazingly proud. I can hardly even express it in words," Ashley gushed at first. "I'm happy that you are just as protective over him as I am because I see him as a little 12-year-old boy that I need to protect, too."
At that point, Lisa Marie quickly joined in, quipping, "What? Did I photobomb you?"
Later, Lisa Marie sang Butler's praises for his deft portrayal of her late father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.