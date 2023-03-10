Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Vincent Ke (Don Valley North) has left caucus after allegations he was involved with a 2019 election interference network run out of the Chinese consulate in Toronto.
“While the allegations against Mr. Ke are not proven, they are serious and deserve his full and undivided attention as he works to clear his name,” said the Office of the Premier of Ontario in a Friday statement.
“As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Mr. Ke offered to step away from the Ontario PC caucus to sit as an independent.”
BREAKING: MPP Vincent Ke is leaving Doug Ford’s PC caucus after allegations he was part of a 2019 election interference network run out of the Chinese consulate in Toronto. Update to my story coming shortly. https://t.co/eQtUtRHnGypic.twitter.com/gGgNIQKzLW
Ke said while the Global News allegations are false and defamatory, he does not “want to be a distraction to the government and take away from the good work Premier (Doug) Ford is doing for the province of Ontario.”
“Therefore, I will be stepping away from the PC caucus in order to dedicate my time to clearing my name and representing my constituents,” he said.
“He won't answer any of these questions, which is exactly why we need an independent inquiry that can compel his testimony,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
Despite mounting political pressure to call for an independent investigation into Chinese election interference, Trudeau chose to appoint an independent special rapporteur to make expert recommendations on combating it. The rapporteur will decide whether an inquiry into the subject is warranted.
If they bought 1, they bought more. I wonder how many we have in each province?
..' in order to dedicate my time to clearing my name and representing my constituents,” he said '..
really., or is he sitting as an Independent for the bi-monthly TAXpayer pay cheques, benefits...
