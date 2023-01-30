Ottawa venue

National Arts Centre 

The National Arts Centre (NAC) has given up on its plan to hold a racially-segregated show restricted for black people on February 17. 

“A new press release, issued today, indicates a new policy by which people of all races are ‘welcome at all our shows,’” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Monday tweet. 

