BREAKING: RCMP say no charges in UCP 'kamikaze' allegations in Kenney leadership race

The Alberta RCMP has concluded its exhaustive investigation into allegations surrounding the 2017 United Conservative Party (UCP) Leadership Vote. No charges will be laid.The investigation, which was initiated in response to complaints of wrongdoing, centered on two main allegations: the candidacy of Jeff Callaway and suspected instances of voter fraud during the leadership contest.The UCP leadership contest followed the merger of the Wildrose Party and the Progressive Conservative Party in July 2017. However, concerns arose regarding the legitimacy of the contest, prompting the RCMP to launch an investigation in February 2019.The first allegation focused on Jeff Callaway's candidacy, with claims suggesting that he entered the race solely to undermine another candidate and subsequently withdrew to endorse a different contender, the eventual winner, Jason Kenney. He became known as the "kamikaze candidate."However, after a thorough examination of campaign debates, political advertisements, and financial records, the investigation found no evidence to substantiate the allegations of criminal wrongdoing.The second allegation involved suspected instances of voter fraud, where emails were allegedly created to obtain Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) and cast votes on behalf of individuals without their consent. Despite identifying several suspicious cross-sections of voters and conducting more than 1,200 voter canvass interviews, the investigation failed to yield sufficient evidence to press charges. It was noted that while there were suspected instances of potential identity fraud, there was no evidence implicating any leadership candidate in orchestrating these incidents."In this case, experienced criminal investigators tested these allegations. In the end, Albertans can be confident that a thorough investigation, independent of government, was conducted," said Supt. Rick Jané of the Alberta RCMP.Key statistics provided by the Alberta RCMP underscore the complexity and scope of the investigation. Sixty-five investigators, including five core investigators and 60 additional members, were involved. More than 1,200 voter canvass interviews and 563 structured interviews were conducted, with translation services required for Arabic, South Asian and Chinese languages.The investigation incurred $460,877 in overtime and travel expenses, with 12 out-of-province trips involving 22 members. Despite the exhaustive efforts, there was no international travel involved in the investigation.It's crucial to note that while the investigation did not result in criminal charges, the RCMP sought advice from Crown Prosecutors throughout the process, indicating a commitment to due diligence and impartiality.