BREAKING: Rustad passes BC Conservative leadership review

John Rustad has passed the BC Conservative leadership review.He managed to secure a 70.66% "yes" vote across British Columbia's 93 ridings."I would like to thank our members for coming out to use their democratic right and voicing their opinion on the direction of our party and movement," Rustad said. "This process has localized democracy and allowed all members to not only vote in this crucial review, but share their concerns with me directly."He added that by giving him a mandate, members have shown they are "hungry for an unapologetic common sense Conservative government.""We will make it happen," Rustad declared. "It's time we get back to the basics and be Conservative.".The leadership review process was long, spanning months as Rustad and Returning Officer Mark Robertson traversed the province visiting communities in every riding. In all, 1,268 members cast their votes. Rustad came out on top in 78 ridings, lost 10, and tied in three. In two ridings, no votes were cast."This became my excellent summer adventure," Robertson said. "From the Kootenays to the Island, the Cariboo to the Okanagan, I had the privilege of seeing firsthand the enthusiasm of our members and the strength of our party's grassroots."Along with Rustad's leadership, members also voted on his 11-point pledge. Four-fifths approved. It includes stopping China's fentanyl and the NDP's drug dens, protecting kids in school, defending property rights, standing up for women and girls, cracking down on violent criminals, unleashing BC's economic potential and building pipelines, hiring doctors and firing Bonnie Henry, cutting taxes and ending deficits, taking pride in BC, restoring paper ballots and ID requirements in elections, and ending "failed" mass migration.