BREAKING: Shocking poll shows BC Conservatives ahead of NDP

A poll conducted by Mainstreet Research has found that, if the election were held today, the BC Conservatives would beat the BC NDP.John Rustad and his crew of newcomers were preferred by 3% more voters than Premier David Eby and the current governing party.According to the poll, 36% of respondents said they would vote for the Conservatives while 33% said the NDP had their support. BC United/Liberals and the BC Green Party, meanwhile, were tied for third at 10% apiece.Mainstreet Research surveyed 962 adults in BC between Thursday August 15 and Saturday August 17. The margin of error is +/- 3.2% with a 95% confidence level.More to come...