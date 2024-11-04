BREAKING: Smith condemns federal emissions cap, warns of major economic impact

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith, along with Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz and Energy Minister Brian Jean, issued a stern rebuke of the federal government’s proposed oil and gas production cap, warning it will cause significant harm to Canadians, violate the Constitution, and threaten Alberta’s economy. The proposed cap would require a drastic reduction of one million barrels of oil per day by 2030, a measure Alberta leaders argue will hurt families, businesses, and the national economy.“This production cap will hurt families, hurt businesses and hurt Canada’s economy. We will defend our province, our country and our constitutional rights,” said the joint statement from Smith, Schulz, and Jean. They assert that Section 92A of Canada’s Constitution gives provinces exclusive control over their natural resources and that this cap unlawfully infringes on Alberta’s jurisdiction.Alberta officials referenced multiple reports outlining the anticipated economic impact of the cap, including estimates from S&P Global, Deloitte, and the Conference Board of Canada. Together, these reports suggest the federal measure could result in $28 billion in lost GDP annually and up to 150,000 lost jobs.“The average Canadian family would be left with up to $419 less for groceries, mortgage payments, and utilities every month,” the statement said. “Canadian parents and workers will suffer while Justin Trudeau outsources the duty to provide safe, affordable, reliable and responsibly produced oil and gas to dictators and less clean producers around the world.”The Alberta government also warned of broader implications, suggesting that the cap would undermine Canada’s ability to meet demands for responsibly produced energy while strengthening reliance on foreign oil. The ministers stressed that while they are willing to work toward sustainable environmental goals, they view the production cap as “reckless” and ideologically driven, arguing it will lead to a decline in both the economy and quality of life in Canada.“Alberta’s government is actively exploring the use of every legal option, including a constitutional challenge and the use of the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act,” the statement read, reaffirming that they will oppose federal actions they see as undermining provincial rights and prosperity.