Special Counsel files motion to drop January 6 case against Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss the January 6 case against President-elect Donald Trump — less than two months ahead of his inauguration. Smith, who had launched the election interference case against Trump, said dropping the case was “categorical” Department of Justice policy, but the US government remains "fully behind" the merits of the case against Trump.The DoJ policy referred to prevents the prosecution of a sitting president. Smith on Monday asked US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to toss the case, according to ABC News. "That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the government stands fully behind," said Smith in his motion.“The country has never faced the circumstance here, where a federal indictment against a private citizen has been returned by a grand jury and a criminal prosecution is already underway when the defendant is elected president." "Confronted with this unprecedented situation, the Special Counsel’s Office consulted with the Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), whose interpretation of constitutional questions such as those raised here is binding on Department prosecutors. After careful consideration, the Department has determined that OLC’s prior opinions concerning the Constitution’s prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting President apply to this situation and that as a result this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated," said the motion.Trump last year pleaded not guilty to federal charges of using a "criminal scheme" to overturn the 2020 election results, where he lost to President Joe Biden.