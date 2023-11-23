Surrey police warn public child rapist back on the street

Surrey RCMP are warning high-risk sex offender, Brian Abrosimo, is back in the community. Released from prison on November 23, Abrosimo, 61, has completed an 18-year sentence for a range of offences, including sexual assault, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.Abrosimo, 59, was jailed for 14 years in June 2006 for sexually assaulting a woman he had handcuffed against her will and a month later raping a child who he struck with his vehicle in Langley while she was riding a bike, Postmedia reported.The judge stated Abrosimo’s offences were “the most heinous and grave crimes known to our society.”Court heard Abrosimo gagged the 11-year-old child and covered her head before the sexual assault in his van.Abrosimo's release has triggered a public safety alert, emphasizing the potential danger he poses. Having been placed on a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order until October 2030, Abrosimo is under strict conditions aimed at mitigating the risk of harm to the community.Of particular concern is the threat Abrosimo poses to the safety of adolescent and adult women, whether they be strangers or acquaintances. Authorities stress the importance of the public's vigilance in reporting any violations of the specified conditions.Under the terms of his Long-Term Supervision Order, Abrosimo must adhere to a curfew, electronic supervision and several restrictive conditions, including:Residing at a location approved by the Correctional Service of CanadaProhibition from purchasing, acquiring, possessing, or accessing pornography or sexually explicit materialAvoidance of the presence of female children under 18 without the accompaniment of a responsible adult, pre-approved by the parole supervisorGeographic restrictions, barring him from entering Abbotsford and Langley, BCMandatory reporting of all intimate relationships and friendships with females to the parole supervisorRestrictions on consuming drugs and alcohol, except for prescribed medicationsProhibition from being in the company of sex trade workersAvoidance of places where children under 18 are likely to congregate, unless accompanied by an approved adultNo direct or indirect contact with the victims or their familiesSurrey RCMP will be collaborating with the Correctional Service of Canada’s Community Corrections and other stakeholders to closely monitor Abrosimo's compliance with these conditions.Residents are urged to be vigilant and report any violations to 9-1-1 immediately. Abrosimo, 61, is 5-ft., 10-in., 240 lbs., with hazel eyes, short grey hair with a grey moustache and white beard.