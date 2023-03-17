The mother of the boy who shot and killed two Edmonton police officers desperately tried to wrestle the gun away from her son before he shot her, police revealed Friday.
The two officers were ambushed, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.
The gunman was only 16 years old.
Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute about 12:47 a.m. in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St.
"When the two officers arrived, they were met by a 55-year-old female complainant outside of the complex. The two officers then responded to the suite where she resided, along with a 73-year-old male and their 16-year-old son," said EPS in a Friday release
"Immediately upon arriving at the suite, both constables were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old male, and were immediately incapacitated. A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the firearm, and the suspect shot his mother before turning the firearm on himself, taking his own life. The father was not physically injured during the shootings."
The mother is in hospital in serious but stable condition. The father was in a separate room and wasn't involved in the situation. He is cooperating with police.
EPS said both officers were shot outside the suite's door.
Police said they didn't know a firearm was located in the suite and the providence of the weapon is being investigated.
Police said the boy was known to police and they had been to the suite before, but added the youth didn't have a criminal record.
As the 16-year-old suspect died in the presence of police, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified and directed that the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) provide oversight to the investigation being conducted by the EPS Homicide Section.
Police Chief Dale McFee said the officers were suddenly fired upon before they had a chance to even draw their weapons.
Fellow officers placed one of their wounded comrades in a police car and frantically tried to save his life as they were being rushed to hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival. The second officer was taken by ambulance.
At the same time as the Thursday morning press conference, EPS officers, paramedics and members of the fire department formed an honour escort to the medical examiner's office.
"This is an unthinkable and horrific tragedy," said McFee.
"Their lives and sacrifices will not be forgotten."
Jordan was an eight-year veteran of the EPS, Ryan a five and-a-half year veteran.
Edmonton police believe the 16-year old boy is also responsible for shooting a Pizza Hut employee last week, the Western Standard was first to report.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis expressed their shock at the slayings.
"Today, the province mourns the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan," said a statement.
“Every day, police officers across Alberta put on their uniforms to step up to protect and serve our communities. The sudden and tragic deaths of these two Edmonton Police Service officers remind us again of the dangers police officers constantly face to ensure the safety of Albertans."
“The province is here to support the Edmonton Police Service during this tragic loss. To honour the service and dedication of these lost officers, the flags at the legislature will be lowered to half-mast."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow.
"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues — we’re here for you," Trudeau tweeted.
"No words can describe what our members & their families are feeling at this moment. Our entire service & community are mourning & I’m devastated," tweeted Staff Sgt. Michael Elliott, head of the Edmonton Police Association.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also tweeted his condolences.
"We mourn with the families and colleagues of two police officers killed in the line of duty in Edmonton this morning. Never take for granted that our law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe," he tweeted.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley tweeted: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific shootings that took place this morning. As we await information, our thoughts are with all who have been touched by this awful tragedy, including the families, loved ones and colleagues of two fallen Edmonton police officers."
The last Edmonton city police officer killed in the line of duty was Const. Daniel Woodall on June 8, 2015.
