Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan 

The mother of the boy who shot and killed two Edmonton police officers desperately tried to wrestle the gun away from her son before he shot her, police revealed Friday.

The two officers were ambushed, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.

