Tourist sub

The company operating a tourist sub diving to the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor says the sub has been "lost."

US Coast Guard officials say the sub was lost in a "catastrophic implosion of the vehicle."

Nunyah
BooHoo wahwah.. seriously WTF were they thinking getting into that contraption... Addios billionaires

kmb
This is truly tragic as the Titanic continues to take more lives. But, as an engineer, I really question the safety factors that were designed into this vessel.

RigPig
I wonder if the CEO is still 'inspired' by his 20 something sub crews?? I wonder if the engineering team that designed the carbon fibre hull was also clean of '50+ old white guys' as well??

lianeboeckx
https://www.weforum.org/people/shahzada-dawood

guest435
Expect more of this with the ESG and DEI initiatives in all facets of life

paradoxi67
[thumbup]

