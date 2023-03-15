Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Canadian government intends to appoint former governor general David Johnston as independent special rapporteur into foreign interference in federal elections.
Johnston was chosen after consultations with all parties in the House of Commons, according to a Wednesday press release. He served as the 28th governor general from 2010 to 2017.
Ironically, Johnston is listed as a member of the controversial Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, who recently returned a $200,000 donation when it was revealed in came from the Chinese government.
Prior to becoming governor general, he was a law professor for 45 years. He has spoken and written about Canada’s democratic institutions and the value of trust.
BREAKING: Whomever had former GG David Johnston as their pick for Special Rapporteur, come forward to collect your prize pic.twitter.com/IUCrDETEnU
Former prime minister Stephen Harper appointed Johnston as a special advisor in 2007, drafting the terms of reference for a public inquiry into the Airbus affair, which became the Oliphant Commission. He is serving as Leaders’ Debate commissioner, which he will step down from to serve as independent special rapporteur.
The release said Johnston will have a wide mandate to look into foreign interference in the last two Canadian elections and make expert recommendations on how to protect democracy and uphold confidence in it. It said the Canadian government will comply with and implement his recommendations, which could include a formal inquiry, a judicial review, or other independent review process.
It's working with him to finalize his mandate in the coming days, and it will be made public. Building on the work of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and ongoing processes, he will identify any remaining gaps or areas requiring attention to protect democracy.
The release concluded by saying the Canadian government will continue to take action to strengthen and protect its democracy and uphold people’s confidence in its institutions.
Trudeau said March 6 he will appoint an independent special rapporteur to make expert recommendations on combating foreign interference.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(10) comments
Unbelievable what a corrupt joke Canada is
People and politicians have been executed by their own citizens for committing 1/1000th of what Trudeau has done over 8 years
How can anyone possibly have any respect for any institution in Canada?
All the Laurentian elites deserve the Guillotine
Blah blah blah. The Bong will skate. We are so blessed by his presence.
This will probably be no better than the Rouseau POEC white wash. It's such a corrupt government I personally can't see us ever getting out of it with out some very permanent damage to our country if it can hang together at all. There have been so many very deep changes and effects that were all basically criminally motivated with a marxist edge to them. How many ethics violations, law breaking, unsavory alliances? Alienation of whole demographics that built this country. Racist decisions to back only certain equity type thinking and not equality like we actually believe in. Taxing so heavily then stealing the taxes for pet projects. I am not sure who is worse Singh, Trudeau, The block or Freeland. It's all a disgusting abuse of Canada and our reputation is garbage on the world stage. If this guy actually investigates the ease at which the Dominion voting machines can be hacked it might be realistic service but don't hold your breath. Don't forget, it does seem funny that the Americans are fighting the same battle with stolen elections and Chinese and GOV interference. Or fraudulent numbers. We seem to be all run by a cartel! Do we suggest the WEF?
I’m more embarrassed every day to be a Canadian living in these times under this coalition sh?t show!!
I don’t know what the option is though. We need to stand up as fellow concerned Canadians and take back the Country and clean house. It’s the only way folks!
Don't worry, they will get what's coming to them. The anger is building and this despot will fall quickly when he does. Look at Ceausescu; it takes one brave heckler at the right moment to topple a dictator.
Oh good! Since he is already on the pension dole he'll be free. Right? ... Right?!
Apparent his relationship with the Trudeau 'organization' goes some distance into the past (cottages in same locations) as well as the PET Foundation etc.
Perhaps a very select group concept would be applicable at the 'rarified' atmosphere the Trudeau's live in.....the Clinton Foundation being an example.
A Trudeau-connected establishment Liberal former MGill Dean truly conflicted. Give me a break!
Well, he wont be biased at all.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Another Liberal/Laurentian "elite" with ZERO credibility is tasked with investigating his colleagues for corruption. This government is illegitimate!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.