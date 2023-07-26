Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, leaving only eight ministers in their existing portfolios and seven leaving the cabinet entirely. 

Trudeau’s new cabinet is focused on economics and campaign readiness, as this is probably the last cabinet shuffle before the next federal election. The Liberals want to create a noticeable difference in their approach to government compared to the Conservatives.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Same feces different solar cycle

guest50
guest50

Trudeau has the IQ of a ..........

Naturally, Trudeau's Cabinet Ministers and MP's are/were equally thick.

A vocal number of Canadians challenged the Trudeau regime on its intellectual vacuousness, and so he made some changes.

Sorry Justin, you and your new Cabinet are still as dumb as .......

