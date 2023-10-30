Trudeau’s gun grab upheld by federal court

Canada's Federal Court has confirmed the Trudeau Liberals gun grab introduced on May 1, 2020 is legal. The court rejected the arguments against the gun grab, which claimed it was unfair, illegal and unconstitutional, were not valid.Justice Catherine Kane rejected the six applications to review the government's "order in council.”“This court’s judgment is that: (1) The Applications are dismissed. (2) The Attorney General of Canada did not seek costs and no costs are ordered,” said Kane in her 266-page ruling.During an October 2019 election campaign speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would “move forward” with stricter gun laws.“We’re taking the strongest step in Canadian history to move forward on tougher gun legislation,” said Trudeau.Trudeau and a few of his cabinet members initiated one of the most significant actions against law-abiding citizens.On May 1 2020, without public knowledge, Trudeau made it illegal for individuals with federal firearm licences to purchase, sell, transport, import, export or use a significant number of rifles and shotguns. He ordered licenced gun owners to surrender blacklisted guns by April 30 2022 to avoid jail.Seven individuals and organizations have submitted legal challenges in Federal Court to stop Trudeau’s gun grab.Approximately 150 people sought legal action in provincial courts and an astonishing 230,000 concerned citizens signed the most popular e-petition in the history of the House of Commons.Some provinces are removing the chief firearms officers appointed by the federal government and appointing their own firearms officers to resist the gun grab by the Trudeau government.The applicants must now decide whether to appeal.