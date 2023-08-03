Former US president Donald Trump was in court in Washington, DC, pleading not guilty to charges related to the 2021 Capitol riot and saying he understood the case against him.
"I do," said Trump at the Thursday hearing.
The hearing saw US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya preside over it.
Trump was joined by his lawyers John Lauro and Todd Blanche. His lawyer Evan Corcoran, who did not enter an appearance in the case, was seated at a row behind the defence table.
He was sworn, taking the oath with his right hand raised.
When asked to provide his full name and age, he responded with Donald John Trump and 77.
He confirmed he had not taken any substances or medications in the past day.
Upadhyaya advised him of his rights under the Fifth Amendment and the charges and maximum penalties he faces if convicted, including up to 20 years in prison for two of them.
United States Department of Justice special counsel, Jack Smith, unsealed the indictment charging Trump with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy of rights on Tuesday.
“The attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said Smith.
“As described in the indictment, it was fuelled by lies.”
Smith said these lies were targetted at obstructing the US government’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
He added the police officers who defended the Capitol were heroes, calling them “patriots, and they are the very best of us.”
Since the attack on the Capitol, the DOJ says they have remained committed to ensuring accountability for people responsible for what happened that day. This case is being brought consistent with that commitment and its investigation of other people continues.
In this case, Smith said his office will seek a speedy trial so his evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury.
“In the meantime, I must emphasize that the indictment is only an allegation and that the defendant must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” he said.
The Trump campaign responded by saying this is “nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the [Joe] Biden crime family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner and leading by substantial margins.”
“But why did they wait two-and-a-half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024?” said the Trump campaign.
“The answer is election interference!”
His campaign compared the persecution of his supporters and him to Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian countries. It said he has always followed the law and constitution, with advice from his lawyers.
It predicted these witch hunts will fail and Trump will be re-elected US president to save the country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption happening now.
Three years ago, his campaign said the US had strong borders, energy independence, low inflation, and a great economy. Now it is a country in decline.
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump for his role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in March.
Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on various charges.
He avoided criminal charges for decades despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations.
Trump became the first former president to face charges under the US Espionage Act for allegedly mishandling and having government documents marked secret in June.
He was arraigned in a Miami court, facing a 37-count indictment over him unlawfully keeping hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving office.
His personal aide, Walt Nauta, will be facing charges, as investigators claim he made false statements to them.
