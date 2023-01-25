Bringing cake into the office should be seen as equally harmful to colleagues in the same way as passive smoking, according to Food Standards Agency Chair Susan Jebb.
“We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment,” said Jebb in an interview with the Times.
“If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them.”
Jebb expressed frustration with the British government delaying a television ban on junk food advertising, which led to “a complete market failure.” She urged doctors to be more willing to broach the subject of people’s weight and offer dieting advice, saying it was harmful for the United Kingdom’s health.
The chair went on to say it was not enough to rely on personal willpower to avoid overeating in a society where people are being plied with food. She added it was similar to people going into a smoky pub.
While saying the two issues were not identical, she said passive smoking inflicted harm on others “and exactly the same is true of food.”
“With smoking, after a very long time, we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort, but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment,” she said.
“But we still don’t feel like that about food.”
Two-thirds of adults in the United Kingdom are overweight, including one-quarter who are obese, a proportion which has doubled in the past three decades. One-fifth of children are overweight by the time they start school, with most people too heavy by 25.
Many prime ministers have gone back on anti-obesity measures because of the challenges of reconciling the need to improve people’s health and reduce pressure on the National Health Service with Conservative hostility to nanny state measures.
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson derided these polices, but he announced a crackdown on obesity in 2020 after accepting being overweight contribute to his near-death experience with COVID-19. He set out plans to ban junk food advertising on television before 9 p.m. and end buy one get one free deals (BOGOF) on unhealthy products.
British Health Secretary Steve Barclay pushed the advertising ban off in December, extending the implementation date until 2025.
Barclay, who had been resistant to bans and wanted more ways to promote healthy living, must now consider whether to press ahead with the BOGOF ban due to take effect in October. Labour said it should not go ahead during the cost of living crisis.
Jebb said the advertising of junk food was undermining people’s free will and insisted restrictions were not about the nanny state.
“Advertising means that the businesses with the most money have the biggest influence on people’s behaviour,” she said.
The comments come after it was uncovered in November Governor General Mary Simon and travelling companions dined on steak, cake, and Chardonnay on a junket to Dubai.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Moderation in all, excess in none.
Enjoy your office cake (and at breakfast, lunch and dinner if you want........god knows I have....)
Routine heart attacks, strokes and blood clots didn't appear in the general population until after the COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.