Birthday cake

Birthday cake 

 Courtesy CBC Life

Bringing cake into the office should be seen as equally harmful to colleagues in the same way as passive smoking, according to Food Standards Agency Chair Susan Jebb. 

“We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment,” said Jebb in an interview with the Times

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

Moderation in all, excess in none.

Enjoy your office cake (and at breakfast, lunch and dinner if you want........god knows I have....)

Routine heart attacks, strokes and blood clots didn't appear in the general population until after the COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.