Broom-wielding cyclist going wrong way down Calgary's Macleod Tr. seriously injured by car

In a strange incident that unfolded at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Calgary Police Services were summoned to the intersection of Macleod Tr. and Shawnessy Blvd. SE following a collision involving a cyclist, a minivan, and a sedan.According to initial reports, it is believed that a man was riding a bicycle northbound in the right lane of southbound Macleod Tr.. Witnesses described the cyclist as reportedly yelling and waving a broom at passing vehicles. At the same time, a minivan, operated by a man in his 80s, was traveling southbound in the same lane. The collision occurred as the minivan approached the overpass for Shawnessy Blvd. striking the cyclist.The impact of the collision left the cyclist with serious, life-threatening injuries. The bicycle, propelled into oncoming traffic, was subsequently struck and wedged under a small sedan driven by a woman in her 50s. The sedan managed to come to a controlled stop shortly after colliding with the bicycle.The minivan sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and came to a halt just south of the overpass. Despite the severity of the incident, neither the minivan driver nor the sedan driver sustained any injuries.The Calgary Police Service's Traffic Section is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance, particularly from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident. Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers using the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 Tips