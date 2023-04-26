Seth Weathers

Seth Wheathers

 Courtesy Twitter

As reported in Western Standard two weeks ago, Seth Weathers, CEO of conservative lifestyle brand Freedom Speaks Up, introduced a new, conservative-themed beer in response to the boycott of Bud Light after it unveiled transgender woman, Dylan Mulvaney, as its spokesperson.

In that short time, sales of Weather’s beer, Ultra Right, are forecast to hit US$1 million sometime this week.

Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can Split

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.