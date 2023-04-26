As reported in Western Standard two weeks ago, Seth Weathers, CEO of conservative lifestyle brand Freedom Speaks Up, introduced a new, conservative-themed beer in response to the boycott of Bud Light after it unveiled transgender woman, Dylan Mulvaney, as its spokesperson.
In that short time, sales of Weather’s beer, Ultra Right, are forecast to hit US$1 million sometime this week.
"This is more than a beer company, it's a movement of people who are speaking up and saying no. We're done. This is our line in the sand."
Weathers said Ultra Right attracted more than 10,000 customers and sold 20,000 six-packs since the launch at a price of US$19.99 each (that’s about $27.25 Canadian this week), but Weathers told Fox Business his company hopes to lower costs as soon as this week.
Weathers also introduced a merchandise line, with sales of T-shirts bringing in $70,000 in sales since its launch.
That video garnered more than 46 million views, with a few disparaging comments, but Weathers told FOX Business he's unfazed because backlash from the left is "part of the job."
Executives at Anheuser-Busch, which makes Bud Light, said they were not aware the campaign with Mulvaney was coming and subsequently, Alissa Heinerscheid, vice-president of marketing who conceived the campaign and Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands, have been placed on leave.
"We have made some adjustments to streamline the structure of our marketing function to reduce layers so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brands' activities," Anheuser-Busch said to USA Today in a statement.
Weathers told Fox Business "there is no conservative victory" without an apology.
"Someone is on a highly paid leave, there is no conservative victory," he said. "They did not apologize. They did not say hiring this person as a spokesperson was wrong. And they won't."
In his Fox Business interview, Weathers encouraged Republicans to "hold the line" and "never buy another Anheuser Busch product again."
"They think conservatives are stupid. This behaviour from Big Corporate will never end until conservatives hold the line," he said.
"We've never followed through, but this is our chance. Never buy another Anheuser-Busch product again. Ever. Period. Until we cause permanent economic harm to a woke corporation who treats us like garbage, they will never stop."
