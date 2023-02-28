The UCP government in Alberta is rolling in the dough, forecasting a $2.4 billion surplus in Budget 2023-24.
“Fiscal responsibility matters. It’s been key to achieving our strong fiscal standing and will be essential for sustainable program delivery in the future," President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
"In Budget 2023, we continue our commitment to paying down debt all while continuing to position our economy for growth and invest in the top priorities of Albertans.”
Taxpayer-supported debt is being reduced by $14.8 billion between 2021-22 and 2023-24, and the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund is growing by $5.7 billion between 2021-22 and 2025-26.
This will bring taxpayer-supported debt to $78.3 billion at the end of 2023-24 and will save Albertans an estimated $260 million in this fiscal year and $551 million in 2023-24 on interest payments.
In 2023-24, total revenue for the province is estimated to be $70.7 billion, which is $5.4 billion lower than the forecast for 2022-23.
Commodity prices are expected to soften due to fears of a looming global recession, while investment income is expected to recover well after dropping in 2022-23.
Revenue is expected to remain above $70 billion in the following years. The revenue forecast for 2024-25 is $71.7 billion and for 2025-26 is $72.6 billion.
In 2023-24, corporate income tax revenue is estimated at $5.9 billion, down 7.8% from 2022-23, largely due to declining commodity prices.
Non-renewable resource revenue is estimated to be $18.4 billion in 2023-24, down from the highest-ever resource revenue of $27.5 billion forecast in 2022-23. Expense
Total expense in 2023-24 is $68.3 billion, which is $2.6 billion more than the forecast for 2022-23. Total expense is expected to be $69.7 billion in 2024-25 and $71.2 billion in 2025-26.
A surplus of $2.4 billion is forecast for 2023-24 compared with $10.4 billion in 2022-23. Surpluses of $2 billion and $1.4 billion are forecast for 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively.
In 2022, real gross domestic product (GDP) rose by an estimated 4.8% in Alberta which is lower than the budget forecast of 5.4%. The softer growth reflects the impact of higher interest rates and prices on consumer spending and residential investment.
Even so, real GDP fully recovered from the COVID-19 downturn and surpassed the 2014 peak in 2022 in Alberta.
In 2023, real GDP is expected to grow by 2.8%, up slightly from the 2.7% growth forecast at mid-year.
Budget 2023 will spend more money on advances to the Alberta at Work initiative, with the UCP spending a further $176 million in 2025-26 to help Albertans build their skills and find jobs, and assist employers in their search for workers in existing and emerging sectors.
A $111 million increase over three years will add seats to expand enrolment in areas with the highest student demand, including non-trade construction, energy, technology and business.
The UCP said it is committed to removing barriers to attract highly skilled professionals and job-creating entrepreneurs to Alberta.
The UCP said it will inject a $54-million per year increase in funding for the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program starting in 2025-26 and will support Air Products’ clean hydrogen facility, which will continue to make the province a global leader in petrochemical production, bring long-term investments and create thousands of construction jobs.
Budget 2023 includes $158 million this year to attract, recruit and train more doctors and nurses to work across the province, with a focus on family physicians for rural areas.
Alberta’s primary healthcare system is being strengthened and modernized with a record $2 billion over three years.
Another $336 million over three years will be spent to strengthen emergency medical services and $3.1 billion over three years will modernize and expand health facilities across Alberta, including the Red Deer Regional Hospital and expand capacity for operating rooms in 15 communities to complete more of the surgeries Albertans are waiting for.
An additional $529 million in capital maintenance and renewal funding will be spent to keep facilities operational and a further $732 million in self-financed spending will add to health infrastructure.
The UCP will support Albertans, students and families with $2.3 billion in affordability measures in 2023-24, $1.5 billion in 2024-25 and another $1.8 billion in 2025-26.
The UCP said it is keeping more money in the pockets of Albertans and continues to provide a helping hand to those in need.
New relief measures by the UCP will save post-secondary students about $18 million each year with lower interest rates for student loans.
Adoptive families will have access to more subsidies and tax breaks to make adoption more feasible.
Workers in the social services sector will see their wages increased by 10% so they can continue to provide compassionate services to people with complex needs, those experiencing homelessness or family violence.
Albertans will also receive a larger tax credit when they donate to their favourite charities to lend a helping hand.
An increase of $1.8 billion for education will help Alberta’s young people succeed and thrive in smaller classes.
The UCP said this increase will support the hiring of up to 3,000 education staff, including teachers, educational assistants, bus drivers and school support staff to give students the focused time and attention they need to succeed in their studies.
The government is also spending $59.3 million in 2023-24 to create thousands more licenced childcare spaces as part of opening a total of 68,700 new spaces by the end of March 2023, increasing access and choice so parents can go to school, work and participate in the economy.
Affordability grants to child-care operators and subsidies for parents will further lower the cost of child care, with the Alberta federal-provincial child-care agreement already reducing fees by an average of 50% in 2022 for young children.
Budget 2023 will attempt to keep communities safe by increasing collaboration between first responders and community partners and increasing access for vulnerable populations to recovery-oriented mental health and addiction supports and services.
A total of $12.5 million will be spent in 2023-24 and will support the expansion of therapeutic living units within provincial correctional facilities to help inmates access recovery-oriented treatment and recovery programs.
This is joint spending between Mental Health and Addiction and Public Safety and Emergency Services.
The UCP will also spend $65 million over the next three years to strengthen First Nations policing to address the unique needs of their communities and members.
This will secure new policing positions and the creation of another First Nations police service in addition to the Lakeshore Regional Police Service, the Blood Tribe Police Service and Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service.
The UCP will spend $20 million over three years to combat human trafficking and ensure necessary resources are provided to survivors and victims.
A new fiscal framework would require all future Alberta governments to balance their annual budgets, with certain exceptions, and use any surpluses to first pay down debt and save for the future before investing in one-time initiatives.
“Alberta is already leading by example when it comes to economic growth and diversification, and Budget 2023 builds on that advantage," Toews said.
"Funding in this budget will drive more investment, more job creation, more population growth and more opportunities for Albertans to find well-paying jobs. Alberta is open for business, and this budget reflects that.”
