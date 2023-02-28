In Alberta, black gold keeps the economic engine of Canada running, making the province a global leader in the industry.
In Budget 2023, total revenue in the province is still estimated at $70.7 billion by the UCP in 2023-24, which is $5.4 billion lower than the record $76 billion forecast for 2022-23.
The province's revenue has increased substantially over the last two years after the global impacts of COVID-19 on economic activity and energy prices caused a sharp drop in 2020-21.
According to the UCP, as pandemic restrictions began easing in 2021, energy prices began rising. Revenue reached a record $68 billion in 2021-22. Oil and natural gas prices were unexpectedly high in 2022-23 mainly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.
The UCP revenue reached a new record of $76 billion in 2022 as a result.
The energy forecasts in Budget 2023 are based on a moderate decline in energy prices, with improving global economic growth, but a great deal of uncertainty remains.
The West Texas Intermediate oil price is expected to average US$79 per barrel (/bbl) in 2023-24, and US$73.50/bbl by 2025-26, while the Alberta Reference natural gas price is forecast to average $4.10 per gigajoule in 2023-24 and $3.80 by 2025-26.
"Alberta is the best place to live, work and raise a family. Albertans have tackled some challenging years together, but this government has worked hard to ensure the economy is diversified, competitive, attract investment, and creates jobs," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
In the last two years, the global economy has been hit with severe inflation, interest rate hikes, and the risk of recession. This has dampened energy prices and weighted down financial markets.
The Budget 2023 revenue forecast is based on many of these issues gradually easing during 2023 and 2024. Energy prices trend down and financial markets recover. Resource revenue is forecast to decline by $9.2 billion in 2023-24, while investment income is expected to increase by $2.1 billion.
"Our plan is working. Alberta is leading the nation in economic growth. Our strong economy, quality of life, and abundant opportunities are encouraging other Canadians and new immigrants to make Alberta their home," Smith said.
"Alberta offers low taxes and a skilled workforce, which is why international companies are choosing this province as their destination of choice to invest."
In recent months, the UCP provided significant assistance to help Albertans with inflation pressures, sharing the boost in energy revenue.
Fuel tax relief in 2022-23 and for part of 2023-24 and full indexation of the personal income tax system in 2022 restrain revenue growth in 2023-24.
Federal transfers have increased mainly due to re-profiling a one-time $707 million Fiscal Stabilization payment from 2022-23 into 2023-24.
Revenue is forecast to grow by $2 billion by 2025-26, reaching $72.6 billion. Energy prices and resource revenue trend down while income and other tax revenue climb, and investment income recover.
Alberta’s oil and gas sector is expected to take the lead in 2023. Solid energy prices and strong cash flows from 2022 will support drilling activity, production and investment in the sector.
The province’s population is expected to rise at its highest pace since 2006, which will provide relief to Alberta’s tight labour market and support employment.
Residential construction activity will also benefit from rising in-migration and a healthy labour market. However, slowing momentum in the global economy will weigh on non-energy manufacturing and service exports.
High-interest rates and elevated prices will continue to keep a lid on household spending. Rising borrowing costs, slower export demand and higher construction costs may also limit expansion and investment plans by some companies outside the oil and gas sector.
"This government is leading the way in economic growth by focusing on even more job creation, attracting international investors and also supporting local businesses," Smith said.
"Budget 2023 facilitates job creation and diversification by attracting investments in new and emerging sectors while protecting core industries, making our province even more competitive."
The UCP said Alberta’s economic growth will become more broad-based over the medium term.
Real GDP is forecast to rise to 3.0% in 2024 and average 2.9% between 2025 and 2026. Business investment is set to accelerate and grow around 10% per year in nominal terms.
It will be underpinned by rising investment in the energy sector and large-scale investments in clean technology, manufacturing and other emerging sectors, the UCP noted.
Construction activity will also get a boost from higher capital spending by the UCP. Consumer spending and residential construction activity are expected to gain traction as inflation subsides further and interest rates come down.
A pick-up in global growth should fuel gains in manufacturing and services exports. Solid fundamentals, including strong population growth, a relatively young population, lower cost of living, and high wages, the UCP claims will support Alberta’s continued expansion.
The UCP claimed the backdrop of slower world economic growth and a tight oil market is creating a lot of uncertainty and price volatility in the oil industry.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tumbled in early December after the G7 and its allies imposed sanctions and a price cap on Russian oil supplies.
Fears of a looming global recession and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China further depressed prices heading into the new year. WTI dipped to a low of US$71 per barrel (/bbl) in early December before bouncing back to around US$80/bbl more recently.
Against this backdrop, global oil prices are forecast to soften this year but remain at solid levels. Slower global growth is expected to dampen petroleum demand, although a tight supply-demand balance will continue to buoy oil prices. WTI is forecast to average US$79.00/bbl in 2023-24, down from US$90.50/bbl in 2022-23.
After widening to a monthly average of $29.00/bbl in December, the WTI-WCS differential is forecast to average US$19.50/bbl in 2023-24
Drilling activity in the province ramped up to an eight-year high last year in response to elevated energy prices and strong demand. This, coupled with escalating input costs, propelled investment in the conventional oil and gas extraction sector to rise by more than 36% to an estimated $14.3 billion in 2022.
Conventional investment is forecast to grow 19% (or $2.7 billion) in 2023 before moderating to an average of about 7% in the next three years. Rising costs will also continue to drive spending higher for oil and gas producers this year, although the pace of increase will be slower compared to 2022.
The UCP stated that rising bitumen production and moderate growth in costs are also expected to lift oil sands investment higher this year.
After increasing by an estimated 31% in 2022, non-conventional investment is forecast to grow nearly 17% (or $2.7 billion) in 2023 before rising at an average of about 9% over the medium term.
However, without any greenfield projects on the horizon, oil sand producers will continue to focus on spending on clean energy projects, debottlenecking, and optimizing existing infrastructure.
In particular, the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada’s largest oil sands producers, announced plans to collectively invest $16.5 billion by 2030 to build carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) facilities.
The UCP said the completion of TMX in late 2023 will pave the way for further expansion in oil production in the coming years. Natural gas will continue to be a source of growth for exports, supported by robust demand and expanding export pipeline capacity.
"Even with the challenges ahead, Albertans continue to show resilience and strength," Smith said.
"I am confident that together, this province will face challenges head-on and emerge even stronger. That is the Alberta way."
We are lucky to be in a oil boom. We need the new TMX line open ASAP. TMX should open Nov 2023. If this happens this will increase Revenues. Eventually the tax on gas must start again. This Debt is like a rope around our necks and we need it gone so if oil drops again, and it will, we can manage better.
