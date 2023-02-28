High school classroom

High school classroom

 Courtesy Files

The UCP said it is securing Alberta’s future with historic spending in education to match increasing enrolment in schools.

In Budget 2023, the UCP said it committed to providing the support and services students need to succeed, and the resources schools need to support teachers and their staff.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

As long as the cash it's not being poured into immoral woke stupidity we're good.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.