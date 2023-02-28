The UCP said it is securing Alberta’s future with historic spending in education to match increasing enrolment in schools.
In Budget 2023, the UCP said it committed to providing the support and services students need to succeed, and the resources schools need to support teachers and their staff.
Budget 2023 increases the operating budget for education by nearly $2 billion over the next three years. The UCP said this will support hiring up to 3,000 education staff, including teachers, educational assistants, bus drivers and school support staff.
In the 2023-24 school year, the UCP will spend about $8.8 billion on education for students in kindergarten to Grade 12, the equivalent of $44 million for every day students are in school and an increase of more than 5%.
“School authorities in Alberta deserve a government that will support them in addressing this year’s unprecedented enrolment growth, be properly resourced to address complex learning needs and make transportation safer and more affordable," Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange said.
"This investment addresses rising enrolment helps meet students’ diverse needs and helps school authorities combat inflation.”
The UCP said Alberta’s booming economy led to one of its largest-ever population increases in 2022, which has meant more students in Alberta schools.
Budget 2023 will provide increased funding to school authorities of $820 million specifically to support enrolment growth over the next three years.
This increased funding will begin the work to address class sizes by allowing school authorities to hire more teachers and classroom staff over the next three years. The increase will come through a variety of existing grants that include an enrolment component.
“Dozens of school projects are in the planning, design or construction phases right now across Alberta. Through Budget 2023, we’ll be adding approximately 20,000 more new and modernized student spaces that will help to ensure our kids get to go to school in their communities in world-class facilities.” Minister of Infrastructure Nathan Neudorf said.
Budget 2023 includes almost $1.5 billion in Learning Support funding for Alberta’s most vulnerable students, those with specialized learning needs and those requiring additional help at school.
This includes specialized learning supports, program unit funding, English as a second language, refugee students, First Nations, Métis and Inuit. On top of the funding increase for enrolment growth, Budget 2023 also includes targeted funding of $126 million over three years to increase staffing.
This funding will allow school authorities to hire more educational assistants or increase their hours, provide more training opportunities for staff and/or hire specialists such as counsellors, psychologists, interpreters and teachers.
To help close learning gaps caused by the pandemic, the UCP will spend an additional $20 million over the next two years to assist students in Grades 1 to 5. This increased funding builds off previous successes to help students regain literacy and numeracy skills.
“Our children are our future and Budget 2023 ensures every child is supported in the classroom," Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
"By investing in our education system, we are ensuring students are prepared for success throughout their lives. While inflation continues to be a challenge, we are providing stable, predictable funding so school authorities can hire the staff they need to help students learn.”
The UCP said school authorities will also receive an additional $414 million over the next three years through Budget 2023 to support increased transportation funding that will result in more students having access to provincially funded transportation services.
The UCP claims this increased funding will lower fees charged to thousands of parents, address rural ride times and cost pressures, and address rising costs for driver training.
(1) comment
As long as the cash it's not being poured into immoral woke stupidity we're good.
