Travis Toews

Travis Toews

 Photo by Arthur Green, Western Standard

The UCP says Budget 2023 is securing Alberta’s future by attracting more investment than ever before and helping businesses and entrepreneurs thrive. 

With the budget's focus on investment attraction, job creation, economic growth and further diversification, the UCP said Budget 2023 sets the stage for Alberta to remain Canada’s economic engine for years to come.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

eldon628
eldon628

Keep up the great work Travis! Next stop. Getting rid of the equalization payments that Albertans have voted to stop.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.