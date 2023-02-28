The UCP says Budget 2023 is securing Alberta’s future by attracting more investment than ever before and helping businesses and entrepreneurs thrive.
With the budget's focus on investment attraction, job creation, economic growth and further diversification, the UCP said Budget 2023 sets the stage for Alberta to remain Canada’s economic engine for years to come.
“Alberta is already leading by example when it comes to economic growth and diversification, and Budget 2023 builds on that advantage," President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
The UCP claims funding in this budget will drive more investment, more job creation, more population growth and more opportunities for Albertans to find well-paying jobs.
"Alberta is open for business, and this budget reflects that,” said Toews.
The UCP will continue to build on the province's strong foundations, including low taxes, a skilled and educated workforce, and an efficient regulatory environment. The UCP said Budget 2023 will enhance Alberta’s business climate even further by making strategic investments that support key and emerging sectors.
Budget 2023 introduces a new agri-processing tax credit that will help attract large-scale investment, grow the economy and create jobs.
The Alberta Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit will provide a 12% non-refundable tax credit against eligible capital expenditures for corporations spending $10 million or more to build or expand agri-processing facilities in Alberta.
“Alberta has the fundamentals to take our value-added agriculture industry to new heights and meet the increasing global demand for food," Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner said.
"The new agri-processing tax credit will allow us to attract large-scale agri-food projects that will help grow our industry, increase opportunities for primary producers, create jobs and feed the world.”
The UCP said the Budget 2023 Capital Plan will also provide $369 million over three years for Alberta’s Broadband Strategy, supporting businesses in remote areas.
Budget 2023 provides $12.6 billion in 2023-26 to fund projects and programs that enable economic growth.
This includes $30 million in 2023-24 for the Red Deer Airport expansion, enabling additional services to the region and supporting job creation and future investment.
“This capital investment paves the way for the Red Deer Regional Airport to attract more investment than ever before with new passenger and cargo services," Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.
"Supporting our aviation sector provides opportunities for central Alberta to benefit from low-cost flight alternatives and opens the door for local businesses to expand their markets and thrive.”
Budget 2023 also includes $5 million in new grant funding in 2023-24 for the City of Calgary to proceed with needed engineering work for extending the LRT Blue Line north to enable connection with the Calgary International Airport.
New funding of $35 million in 2024-26 will also be spent on MacEwan University’s new building in Edmonton for the School of Business that will add capacity to programs that serve the province’s high-demand economic sectors.
New and ongoing funding of $59 million over three years will support lab services and program expansion at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.
“Our post-secondary institutions have a critical role to play in renewing the Alberta advantage and meeting Alberta’s skilled labour demands," Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.
"These investments ensure that our post-secondary system is providing Albertans with the skills and training they need to join the workforce and secure Alberta’s future.”
The Alberta at Work initiative will continue to help address labour shortages in key economic sectors in the province with an additional $176 million being spent by the UCP in 2025-26.
Budget 2023 provides a $ 111 million increase over three years to support targeted post-secondary enrolment expansion in highest-demand sectors, such as non-trade construction, energy, technology and business. The UCP said it is supporting Alberta’s growing aviation industry with more than $11 million to help strengthen the economy and meet the labour demands of the future.
According to the UCP, with the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada, more corporations and companies across many sectors are investing in Alberta, creating well-paying jobs and contributing to the province’s high quality of life.
"Budget 2023 lays the groundwork for improved competitiveness, strengthened investment and more jobs for Albertans," the UCP stated.
Budget 2023 highlights include:
- A 50% boost from Budget 2022 to the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund, which will result in $23 million over three years being spent on community-owned, indigenous business initiatives over the next three years.
- $10 million over three years for rural business programs and economic development capacity-building initiatives.
• $10 million over two years for rural tourism investment programming.
• $9 million over three years for the Northern and Regional Economic Development program to assist Alberta municipalities, indigenous communities and non-profit organizations with projects that promote regional economic growth and diversification.
