The UCP says Budget 2023 secures Alberta’s future by improving the healthcare system to provide residents with reliable, quality health services when and where they need them.
The UCP will spend $24.5 billion on health operating expenses this year, which is an increase of 4.1% from last year.
This new funding will focus on addressing areas of priority in the Healthcare Action Plan to improve the services Albertans expect .
In addition, the UCP will attempt to strengthen Alberta’s primary healthcare system with record spending of $243 million over three years.
The UCP said Budget 2023 provides $3.1 billion in capital funding over three years to further build up Alberta’s valuable healthcare infrastructure, an additional $529 million in capital maintenance and renewal for health facilities and a further $732 million in self-financed funding.
The $3.1 billion includes funding for the redevelopment and expansion of the Red Deer Regional Hospital, increasing critical services and capacity in one of Alberta’s largest hospitals.
Additionally, $18 million will be spent over three years for further planning for proposed health capital projects across the province, including the stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, a north Calgary/Airdrie regional health centre, expansion of the Strathcona Community Hospital, and new or upgraded facilities in Bassano, Cardston and Whitecourt.
A total of $237 million over three years will go towards the Alberta Surgical Initiative Capital Program, with $120 million in new funding to expand and modernize operating rooms in 15 communities across the province and reduce wait times for surgeries.
Budget 2023 includes $158 million in 2023-24 to retain and support, attract, grow, strengthen and evolve the healthcare workforce, including physicians and nurses.
“Building a resilient and responsive healthcare system that meets the needs of Albertans is essential to keeping our province healthy," Minister of Health Jason Copping said.
"This is why Budget 2023 includes another record-high healthcare investment, so we can put the right healthcare professionals, resources and services where they are needed most.”
Budget 2023 is also spending money on emergency medical services (EMS) to improve ambulance response times.
The UCP said an increase of $196 million over three years will help hire more staff and implement recommendations from the Alberta EMS Provincial Advisory Committee.
A new capital program will provide $15 million over three years to put more ambulances on the road. As part of the initiative to improve primary healthcare, the UCP is spending more than $2 billion in 2023-24.
This includes $243 million over three years to strengthen the province’s primary care system, including implementing the recommendations from the three advisory panels of Modernizing Alberta’s Primary Health Care System (MAPS) established in the fall of 2022.
These recommendations will inform the government’s immediate next steps and a path forward over the next five to 10 years.
“Investing in healthcare is not just a cost, it's an investment in our future. By increasing critical healthcare capacity, we can ensure that our healthcare system is equipped to meet the needs of our citizens and provide the highest quality of care possible.” President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
Over the next three years, the UCP will spend $23 billion on public infrastructure through the 2023 Capital Plan.
"By building and revitalizing hospitals, schools, courthouses and other public facilities, we are investing in the critical infrastructure projects that Albertans need and help keep people working.” Minister of Infrastructure Nathan Neudorf said.
Neudorf noted that Budget 2023 includes nearly $4.3 billion in combined operating support for community care, continuing care and home care programs. That's an increase of more than 15% or $570 million from the 2022-23 forecast.
The UCP will spend $1 billion over three years to support continuing care transformation that the province claims will shift care to the community, enhance workforce capacity, increase choice and innovation, and improve the quality of care within the sector.
In addition, there is $310 million over three years for the Continuing Care Capital Program, which supports modernizing continuing care facilities, developing innovative small care homes, providing culturally appropriate care for indigenous peoples and building new spaces in priority communities having the greatest need.
Budget 2023 includes the operating expense of $148 million in 2023-24 for the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction.
In addition, it supports Alberta Health Services (AHS) with additional funding to reduce wait times for mental health and addiction services and address gaps in the system.
The province spends more than $1 billion per year on mental health and addiction programs and services, excluding physician billings. Over the next three years, The UCP will also spend $155 million in capital funding to continue building holistic, long-term recovery communities where Albertans will be able to access detox services, treatment medications, peer support, and help with skills and training.
“Alberta has emerged as a national leader in building out recovery-oriented systems of care for addiction and mental health," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
"The historic investments included in Budget 2023 will help us further expand treatment and recovery services, enabling us to support more Albertans in their pursuit of recovery.”
Budget 2023 highlights include:
• $6.2 billion budgeted in 2023-24, increasing to more than $6.4 billion by 2025-26 for physician compensation and development programs.
• More than $250 million over four years (beginning in 2022-23) for recruitment and retention programs under the agreement with the Alberta Medical Association so more Albertans can access family doctors, and provide more support to help physicians keep their clinics open and running.
• More than $2 billion per year for Drugs and Supplemental Health benefit programs. The Seniors Drug program budget is the largest component of this suite of programs, with $693 million budgeted in 2023-24, supporting more than 700,000 seniors.
• More than $2 billion in 2023-24 to support primary care in Alberta, including payments to family doctors.
• $125 million over three years as an initial investment, providing funding for early opportunities to improve primary care identified through the Modernizing Alberta’s Primary Health Care Systems (MAPS) initiative.
